Monday court round-up — Woman to stand trial after Dundee flat fall death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Woman to stand trial after Dundee flat fall death

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Dundee by causing him to fall out a second floor window has been ordered to stand trial.

Jennifer Souter is accused of being culpable for the death of Ryan Munro on January 10 this year.

Mr Munro died at Ninewells Hospital one week after falling from the property in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

Souter, 38, charged with culpable homicide, allegedly assaulted Mr Munro by threatening, intimidating and detaining him against his will with a view to extorting money from him.

He allegedly suffered fear and alarm for his safety, causing him to fall from a second floor window which resulted in him suffering fatal injury.

Ryan Munro, Morgan Street
Ryan Munro died after falling from a window at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court last week accused of extorting and abducting Mr Munro prior to his death.

Victoria McGowan, 41, and Steven Stewart, 50, face identical allegations to the 36-year-old El-Nakla. All three were released on bail.

Souter appeared from custody having previously made no plea on petition last week.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith fully committed Souter for trial and remanded her in custody ahead of further court dates being fixed.

Ex-Fife teacher behind bars

A former teacher jailed for molesting six pupils at his old school in Shetland previously sexually assaulted two boys while he was working in Fife, it has emerged.

Stephen Tait was put on the sex offenders register for life following a trial that convicted the 41-year-old of six charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

Stephen Tait was jailed for molesting pupils at a school in Lerwick

Jailing him for 30 months, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Tait his offending at Bell’s Brae Primary School in Lerwick as “ongoing, planned behaviour against children.”

He told the serial sex offender: “It was made more serious in that it was committed by you, a teacher, against young children who were in your care.”

Following the jury’s verdict, it was revealed that in 2012 Tait was convicted of sexual assault against children aged six and seven while he was working as a teacher in Fife.

And in 2013 he was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after 57 indecent images of children were found on his computer.

Dealing in Rosyth

A 36-year-old cocaine dealer has been told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Adrian Burton, of Parkgate, Rosyth, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between March 30 and April 1 2022.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Krista Johnston sentenced him to 300 hours of unpaid work, the maximum available, and three years of offender supervision.

‘Despicable’ theft

A sheriff jailed a “despicable” man who stole a laptop from a church while it was holding a drop-in session to help get people back into work

Nadeem Rubbani committed the theft despite being well-known to volunteers at the Gilfillan Memorial Church on Whitehall Crescent

The brazen 37-year-old flogged it to Cash Converters on the same street.

Serial offender Rubbani, who admitted the offence at the city’s sheriff court, was already remanded in custody in connection with other allegations.

However, a sheriff said he would have jailed him anyway.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said the church on Whitehall Crescent run the drop-in to allow people to speak to advisors about finding a job, with warm food also provided.

Gilfillan Memorial Church on Whitehall Crescent
Rubbani stole from the Gilfillan Memorial Church on Whitehall Crescent. Image: DC Thomson.

Two laptops are used for people to job search and Rubbani, of Mary Slessor Square, was described as a “regular visitor” to the service.

Ms Scarborough said: “He was observed to attend the drop-in on that day in question and when he left, it was observed a laptop and mouse had gone missing.

“The witnesses contacted the local Cash Converters and the laptop and mouse were still at the store.

“The accused was identified as the person who had attended and sold it to them.”

Rubbani admitted the August 4 2023 theft.

Solicitor Kyra Strachan said Rubbani’s mental health had deteriorated at the time and was still struggling to cope with the death of his mother from the previous year.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said before jailing Rubbani for six months: “Theft from a church and theft from people who are trying to assist you is undoubtedly despicable.”

Drink and drugs shame

A Marks and Spencer manager spent a night behind bars after being found drunk in his car with cocaine after a staff Christmas party.

Jake Finan was found lying in the driver’s seat and with a puddle of vomit by the car door when police arrived to investigate.

Jake Finan
Jake Finan at Dundee Sheriff Court.

When an officer roused him and asked what he was doing, Finan replied: “That’s a good question.”

He claimed he had fallen asleep in his car with the engine running after picking up a late night kebab on his way home from the festive night out.

But he was found guilty of being drunk in charge of the vehicle next to his work parking space in Gellatly Street, Dundee, on December 10 last year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court Picture shows; Former Shetland primary teacher Stephen Tait found guilty of historic sex offences against six school boys at Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick, Shetland, following trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Pics of accused Stephen Tait and Peterhead Sheriff Court are DC Thomson; pics of Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick,Shetland, are Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Fife teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys in Shetland
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jake Finan
M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee
Tara Patel
Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site
Dean Bromage
Tayside teacher on Register after Salvation Army band attacks
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dundee 'murder' latest and 'a bit of a doing'
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
University Challenge contestant's conviction for sending indecent messages to children quashed
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Woman suing sheriff from Dundee for 'sexual harassment' cannot also sue Lord Advocate, judges…
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener found guilty of attacking wife at Kinfauns Castle home