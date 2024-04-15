M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee

Jake Finan was found guilty after a trial in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Jake Finan
Jake Finan at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Marks and Spencer manager spent a night behind bars after being found drunk in his car with cocaine after a staff Christmas party.

Jake Finan was found lying in the driver’s seat and with a puddle of vomit by the car door when police arrived to investigate.

When an officer roused him and asked what he was doing, Finan replied: “That’s a good question.”

He claimed he had fallen asleep in his car with the engine running after picking up a late night kebab on his way home from the festive night out.

But he was found guilty of being drunk in charge of the vehicle next to his work parking space in Gellatly Street, Dundee, on December 10 last year.

Trial

Finan, 28, from Dundee, told the Dundee Sheriff Court: “I am a team support manager for Marks and Spencer.

“It was my work’s Christmas night out.

“I had been in a nightclub and walked to Zorba kebab shop and got food.

“I realised I couldn’t get a taxi because it was so busy.

“I stupidly decided to go to the car to eat my food and wait.”

Gellatly Street, Dundee
Finan was found in Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Google.

A police officer told the trial: “He was unconscious inside the vehicle.

“There was sick just outside the door.

“I knocked the window to wake him up.

“He appeared as if he was asleep or unconscious.

“He was parked with two wheels on the pavement.

“There was a smell of alcohol from speaking to the accused and his speech was slurred.”

Fined and banned

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith added 10 points to the nine already on Finan’s licence and he was banned for six months under totting up rules.

The sheriff said: “I accept the car was parked in the street with the engine running and there was vomit outside the car.

“He clearly wasn’t fit to drive.”

He fined Finan £400 for the driving offence and a further £200 for having cocaine at the police station where he was held for several hours.

He admitted having £140 worth of the Class A drug.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He had been out celebrating Christmas at a works party.

“He vaguely recalls the drug coming into his possession at that.

“His employment is linked to his ability to drive but he has not had that conversation with his employer yet.

“He cannot categorically say he will lose his job but it’s a possibility.”

