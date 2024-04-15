M&S manager passed out in car with cocaine and kebab in Dundee

A Marks and Spencer manager spent a night behind bars after being found drunk in his car with cocaine after a staff Christmas party.

Jake Finan was found lying in the driver’s seat and with a puddle of vomit by the car door when police arrived to investigate.

When an officer roused him and asked what he was doing, Finan replied: “That’s a good question.”

He claimed he had fallen asleep in his car with the engine running after picking up a late night kebab on his way home from the festive night out.

But he was found guilty of being drunk in charge of the vehicle next to his work parking space in Gellatly Street, Dundee, on December 10 last year.

Trial

Finan, 28, from Dundee, told the Dundee Sheriff Court: “I am a team support manager for Marks and Spencer.

“It was my work’s Christmas night out.

“I had been in a nightclub and walked to Zorba kebab shop and got food.

“I realised I couldn’t get a taxi because it was so busy.

“I stupidly decided to go to the car to eat my food and wait.”

A police officer told the trial: “He was unconscious inside the vehicle.

“There was sick just outside the door.

“I knocked the window to wake him up.

“He appeared as if he was asleep or unconscious.

“He was parked with two wheels on the pavement.

“There was a smell of alcohol from speaking to the accused and his speech was slurred.”

Fined and banned

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith added 10 points to the nine already on Finan’s licence and he was banned for six months under totting up rules.

The sheriff said: “I accept the car was parked in the street with the engine running and there was vomit outside the car.

“He clearly wasn’t fit to drive.”

He fined Finan £400 for the driving offence and a further £200 for having cocaine at the police station where he was held for several hours.

He admitted having £140 worth of the Class A drug.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He had been out celebrating Christmas at a works party.

“He vaguely recalls the drug coming into his possession at that.

“His employment is linked to his ability to drive but he has not had that conversation with his employer yet.

“He cannot categorically say he will lose his job but it’s a possibility.”

