First Minister’s brother-in-law in court accused of abducting and extorting man who died in Dundee window plunge

Ramsay El Nakla is the fourth person to appear in court connected to Ryan Munro, who died after falling from a window in Dundee in January.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Munro died after falling from a window at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Prosecutors claim the brother-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf abducted and extorted a man who later died after falling out of a window in Dundee.

Ryan Munro, 36, died of his injuries at Ninewells Hospital on January 10 after falling from the second floor of a block on Morgan Street in Dundee.

On Tuesday, Ramsay El-Nakla appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with alleged offences that preceded Mr Munro’s death.

The 36-year-old from Dundee appeared in private on a petition alleging that, while acting with three others, he abducted Mr Munro and placed him in a state of fear or alarm by making threats of violence and intimidation and detained him against his will.

Again with the three co-accused, he is charged with menacing Mr Munro, placing him in a state of fear or alarm, making threats of violence and extorting him by threats.

The offences are said to have taken place on January 9 and 10.

He offered no plea, was committed for further examination and was released on bail.

Others appeared in connection with death

El-Nakla was arrested in January in connection with Mr Munro’s death but released at that stage, pending further inquiries.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared at the same court last week charged with killing Mr Munro while Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart faced allegations of extorting him.

Souter, of Arbroath Road, was previously remanded in custody after making no plea to an allegation of threatening Mr Munro and detaining him a view to extorting money from him before causing him to fall from the second floor window.

No plea was offered by McGowan, of Dunholm Terrace, and Longtown Road resident Stewart over allegations they detained Mr Munro against his will and extorted money from him by threats.

They were released on bail.

