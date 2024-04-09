Tuesday court round-up — Ticket tantrum and not just any theft

A 21-year-old man has admitted stealing cash from the supermarket where he worked.

Ben Somerville will be sentenced later this month after being convicted of pocketing £220 from the Marks and Spencer store at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee.

Somerville was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court but he pled guilty by letter to a single charge of stealing the money while in the course of his employment between December 3 and December 12 last year.

Sentence was deferred on the Fintry Road resident until next month for him to be personally present in court.

No verdict yet in crash trial

Jury deliberations in a death by dangerous trial involving Dundee brothers will go into a third day.

The jury at the High Court in Stirling will return on Wednesday to discuss whether Lee Tucker is guilty of causing his brother Reece’s death in a crash at Glenshee in January 2021.

He is also accused of injuring two children in his car at the time of the crash.

A charge Tucker was racing against another driver, Joseph Donachie from Dundee, was dropped but Donachie has pled guilty to dangerous driving and will be sentenced later.

The trial heard three days of evidence last week, including from both accused.

Ticket tantrum

Two parking attendants will receive compensation after being abused by an irate Dundee driver.

Shaun Colville was furious to discover he had been slapped with a parking ticket on Charleston Drive on August 24 last year.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court the attendants issued the ticket at 9.15am.

“The accused appeared and became agitated at the fact he had been given a parking ticket and began shouting.”

Colville shouted: “Come back here. I am not paying that.”

He added: “Take that back”, before removing the ticket and throwing it in the direction of the attendants.

The 25-year-old said: “Wait until I see you when you are not working.”

The attendants tried to calm Colville but he drove off while making abusive remarks from the car window.

Colville, of Dalhousie Road, was not present when the case called but pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making derogatory remarks.

Both parking attendants will receive £40 in compensation, with Colville fined £100.

Extortion and abduction charges

The brother of Scotland’s First Minister has appeared in court in connection with alleged offences preceding the death of Ryan Munro, who fell from a window in Dundee in January. Ramsay El Nakla appeared in private accused of extortion and abduction.

Van reset

A Kirkcaldy man who drove a stolen van and breached multiple bail orders has been handed 180 hours of unpaid work and a two-month curfew.

Connor Macmillan, 26, of Chapelhill, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting the reset of a white Ford Transit van between November 6 and 21 2022.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the van had been taken from a garage overnight and was found abandoned in the Blackcraigs area of the town about two weeks later.

Ms Robertson said the van’s steering wheel and gearstick were swabbed by forensics and the DNA matched former roofer Macmillan’s.

He was initially arrested in connection with theft but an explanation was enough for the charge to amended to reset and the van was returned to its lawful owner.

Macmillan also pled guilty to four bail breaches of not being at his home address when he should have been.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client accepts he drove the van on at least one occasion in November 2022 ought to have known the vehicle had been stolen.

