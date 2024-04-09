Allan Bryant Jr: Timeline of Fifer’s last hours before disappearance

More than a decade has passed since the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

The search of a remote patch of land at Auchtermuchty Common earlier this week put the police investigation back in the spotlight.

But the Fifer’s family were later told no trace of their loved one had been found.

Allan Jr was 23 when he was last seen in the early hours of November 3 2013 leaving Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes.

His whereabouts remain a mystery despite one of Scotland’s biggest ever missing person investigations.

Allan Bryant Sr – who last year contributed to a documentary made by The Courier about his son’s disappearance – this week told us: “It’s just gut-wrenching for me and my family after our hopes had been raised.

“I’m at a loss as to where to turn next after this.”

Mr Bryant fears his son has been murdered and claims to know the identities of those involved.

In December, he said screams heard by a woman in the early hours after Allan Jr went missing may be crucial to the case.

Allan Bryant Jr timeline

Saturday November 2

7pm

Allan Jr enjoys a few drinks with friends at his home in Glenrothes.

An hour later he leaves the family home in Ednam Drive to attend a friend’s engagement party, arriving at Leslie Golf Club.

Speaking in the documentary, Allan Bryant Snr told us: “It was a normal Saturday.

“He had a few friends in having a few drinks listening to music which was on full blast.

“Then he got invited to an engagement party. He was in such a happy mood.

“He left the house in such a happy mood.”

Midnight

Allan Jr leaves Leslie Golf Club in a minibus with his friends as they head to Styx nightclub.

It is situated on Caskieberran Road, less than a mile from his house.

Allan Jr stays at the club until closing time.

Sunday November 3

2.02am

Allan Jr speaks briefly to a door steward as he leaves through the main entrance at Styx before walking up a set of stairs.

He heads in the direction of his home, unsteady on his feet.

Nightclub CCTV captures this last known sighting and a number of witnesses report seeing Allan Jr outside Styx.

To head in the direction of the family home, approximately one mile away, he would have had to cross South Parks Road and pass the Shell garage on Roxburgh Road.

But these movements are not picked up any CCTV in the area.

It later emerges that, in the first weeks of the investigation, police attempted to collect CCTV from a boxing gym behind Styx twice but failed.

The original officers also failed to notice CCTV for the snooker hall attached to the club was on a different system.

Both sets of footage were overwritten.

When last seen, Allan Jr was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom.

He was also wearing dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

At the time of his disappearance he was described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

2.15am

There are unsubstantiated reports Allan Jr may have attended a party in Barnton Place, a short distance from Styx.

And lots of information surrounding that small window of time, after he left the nightclub, was later passed to the family.

There were suggestions a fight occurred shortly after the club emptied.

But this claim, along with other bits of information provided by those who were there that night, was followed up and yielded no new hard leads.

3am

Screams by a woman are reportedly heard by residents in the Forres Drive, Elgin Drive, Keith Drive and Huntly Drive areas.

Last December, Allan Sr said: “This wasn’t just normal screaming but blood-curdling, hysterical screaming.

“I believe this was in connection with Allan’s death.”

Sunday AM

Parents Marie Dugan and Allan Bryant Snr become concerned when their son fails to return home.

A number of calls are made to friends of Allan Jr’s to try and determine his whereabouts.

Monday November 4

4.40pm

The Bryant family contact police to report Allan Jr missing.

Officers launch what is to become one of Scotland’s largest missing person probes.

Allan Sr describes his son’s disappearance as “out of character” and makes an emotional appeal for his safe return.

He says: “We want to find out where he is because his family is worried about him.

“None of his friends know anything.

“He just vanished from Styx. He’s not got a penny on him or any formal identification, nothing.

“He’s a loveable guy who gets on with everyone.”