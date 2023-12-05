Allan Bryant: Dad of missing Glenrothes man says ‘screaming’ woman could be crucial to case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Allan Bryant: Dad of missing Glenrothes man says ‘screaming’ woman could be crucial to case

Allan Bryant Snr claims "blood-curdling screams" were heard in the early hours of November 3 2013.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Allan Bryant pleads for screaming woman to come forward
Allan Bryant Snr with a board advertising The Courier's documentary about his son's disappearance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The dad of a missing Glenrothes man says a woman heard screaming in the hours after his son disappeared may be crucial to the case.

Allan Bryant Snr claims “blood-curdling screams” were heard in the early hours of November 3 2013 – the night his son, Allan Jr, was last seen leaving a nightclub.

The information has emerged just weeks after the Bryant family marked the 10th anniversary of Allan Jr going missing.

Speaking to The Courier about this potential lead – which has not been made public before – Allan said: “These screams were in the area I think Allan may have been in after leaving the nightclub.

‘Hysterical screaming heard’ on night Allan Bryant Jr went missing in Glenrothes

“I think he went to a house party in the Barton Place and Muirfield Drive area of Glenrothes.

“Sometime after 3am, a woman was heard screaming hysterically by people all over the Forres Drive, Elgin Drive, Keith Drive and Huntly Drive areas.

“This wasn’t just normal screaming but blood-curdling, hysterical screaming.

“I believe this was in connection with Allan’s death.

“I believe he was stabbed and murdered in that area.

Allan Bryant plea for screaming woman to come forward
Allan Bryant Snr and Jr. Image: Allan Bryant Snr

“Someone from there knows what happened and I need them to come forward and speak to the police.

“We need someone to speak out finally and end this living nightmare for our family, especially for Allan’s mum, Marie Degan.

“The woman could be the key to proving once and for all what happened to Allan that night.

‘I believe she is afraid to speak out’

“I have spoken to her and if she would only go to the police, I believe it might finally lead us to finding out the whole truth.

“I believe she is afraid to speak out but I want to tell her she has nothing to be scared of.”

The disappearance of Allan Jr, 23, led to one of the biggest missing person investigations in Scotland.

No trace of him has ever been found.

In 2021, The Courier released a documentary looking at the case.

Allan Bryant screaming woman plea
Allan Bryant Snr, and Marie Degan the parents of missing man Allan Bryant. Image:- Steve Brown / DCT Media

Allan Snr says he continues to lose hope that he will ever get answers.

He added: “Ten years has passed since Allan disappeared and I have to admit I’m beginning to lose hope.

“It’s Christmas again and it’s difficult to keep going.

“I believe I know what happened to Allan that night but I need proof and I need to find out where my son is.”

It is understood Police Scotland is aware of the claims of the woman screaming.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Every new piece of information in relation to the disappearance of Allan Bryant is recorded, assessed and actioned accordingly.”

