Allan Bryant: Dad of missing Glenrothes man says ‘screaming’ woman could be crucial to case

The dad of a missing Glenrothes man says a woman heard screaming in the hours after his son disappeared may be crucial to the case.

Allan Bryant Snr claims “blood-curdling screams” were heard in the early hours of November 3 2013 – the night his son, Allan Jr, was last seen leaving a nightclub.

The information has emerged just weeks after the Bryant family marked the 10th anniversary of Allan Jr going missing.

Speaking to The Courier about this potential lead – which has not been made public before – Allan said: “These screams were in the area I think Allan may have been in after leaving the nightclub.

‘Hysterical screaming heard’ on night Allan Bryant Jr went missing in Glenrothes

“I think he went to a house party in the Barton Place and Muirfield Drive area of Glenrothes.

“Sometime after 3am, a woman was heard screaming hysterically by people all over the Forres Drive, Elgin Drive, Keith Drive and Huntly Drive areas.

“This wasn’t just normal screaming but blood-curdling, hysterical screaming.

“I believe this was in connection with Allan’s death.

“I believe he was stabbed and murdered in that area.

“Someone from there knows what happened and I need them to come forward and speak to the police.

“We need someone to speak out finally and end this living nightmare for our family, especially for Allan’s mum, Marie Degan.

“The woman could be the key to proving once and for all what happened to Allan that night.

‘I believe she is afraid to speak out’

“I have spoken to her and if she would only go to the police, I believe it might finally lead us to finding out the whole truth.

“I believe she is afraid to speak out but I want to tell her she has nothing to be scared of.”

The disappearance of Allan Jr, 23, led to one of the biggest missing person investigations in Scotland.

No trace of him has ever been found.

In 2021, The Courier released a documentary looking at the case.

Allan Snr says he continues to lose hope that he will ever get answers.

He added: “Ten years has passed since Allan disappeared and I have to admit I’m beginning to lose hope.

“It’s Christmas again and it’s difficult to keep going.

“I believe I know what happened to Allan that night but I need proof and I need to find out where my son is.”

It is understood Police Scotland is aware of the claims of the woman screaming.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Every new piece of information in relation to the disappearance of Allan Bryant is recorded, assessed and actioned accordingly.”