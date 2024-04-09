Less than 10% of Dundee households sign up to £11,000 bin reminder app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Less than 10% of Dundee households sign up to £11,000 bin reminder app

The My Bin app, which reminds people when their bins are due to be emptied, was launched by Dundee City Council in January.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Bin collectors in Dundee. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Bin collectors in Dundee. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Less than 10% of Dundee households have signed up to a council-run app reminding people when to put out their bins.

Dundee City Council launched the app, called MyBins, in January. The idea behind the initiative is to remind people when their bins are due to be emptied.

It cost the local authority a total of £11,000 to develop and a further £4,660 each year to maintain.

As well as reminders, the app also provides updates on service disruptions, closures, seasonal information, as well as recycling tips.

Less than 5,00o households sign up

Figures obtained from Dundee City Council reveal the My Bin app has a total of 4,991 users.

This is less than 10% of the total number of Dundee households which get their bins emptied by the council.

The number of households which the local authority currently collects waste from is 77,303 – 61% are kerbside collections and 39% are communal properties.

Binmen at work in Dundee City Centre. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Bins and their funding have been a contentious subject in Dundee over the years.

Last year saw bin workers strike, leaving Dundee rubbish to pile high and business owners throughout the city fearing a vermin infestation.

The council also scrapped the collection of extra bags of rubbish – or “side waste” – from outside all homes that are not contained in a grey wheelie bin.

It was also hoped introducing a charge for brown garden waste bins in 2020 would cover some costs of collecting rubbish, however, it sparked fury among locals.

The cost has also continued to rise since it was introduced jumping to £45 back in March for 2024, a hike of more than 28% in cost since it was first introduced.

App aimed to help residents recycle

However the council has stressed that it will raise awareness of the app.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The recently launched MyBins App is part of a wider waste and recycling strategy for the city by the council.

“The aim of the app is to support residents to fully participate in household recycling efforts by providing a convenient single point of access to all the information about what materials go in each bin and when to present them for collection as well as the other helpful Council resources and external organisations.

“Efforts continue to be made to raise awareness of the app amongst residents as well as the most appropriate ways to recycle and dispose of waste in the city.”