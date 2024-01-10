Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again in March

The charge was introduced in March 2020 in an attempt to cover the cost of collecting waste.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee will rise again in March. Image: DC Thomson.
The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee will rise again in March.

The charge was introduced in March 2020 in an attempt to cover the cost of collecting waste, including grass and tree cuttings, from Dundee residents’ homes.

The initial cost was set at £35 a year, which led to outrage among locals.

However, the charge was hiked in 2022, with Dundee City Council charging people a fee of £40 for 2022.

It was increased again last year to £42.50.

Now the fee is set to rise once more, with a permit costing to £45 from March and the local authority is urging locals to renew their permits in advance of the first collection.

The cost will cover 20 bin collections throughout the year and works out at £2.25 per bin collection.

Bins have been a controversial topic among Dundonians

Bins and their funding have been a contentious subject in Dundee in recent years.

The council recently spent £11,000 on a new ‘MyBins’ app reminding Dundee householders when to put out their bins.

The app launched this month and will cost a further £4,660 each year to maintain.

Bin collection lorry and workers in Dundee.
Bin collection in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The council also scrapped the collection of extra bags of rubbish – or “side waste” – from outside all homes that are not contained in a grey wheelie bin.

Service ‘positive step’ towards tackling climate change

Climate, Environment & Biodiversity Convener Councillor Heather Anderson
said: “The number of sign-ups to the Garden Waste Permit scheme since its inception
has shown how committed residents are to recycle their garden waste materials for
the greater good.

“We continue to provide a high standard, convenient kerbside collection service for
householders who wish to opt-in and have their green waste collected and recycled.

“The collection service contributes towards the city’s overall recycling efforts and is a
positive step in our collective efforts in tackling climate change locally.”

