Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again in March

The cost of a permit for brown garden bin collections in Dundee will rise again in March.

The charge was introduced in March 2020 in an attempt to cover the cost of collecting waste, including grass and tree cuttings, from Dundee residents’ homes.

The initial cost was set at £35 a year, which led to outrage among locals.

However, the charge was hiked in 2022, with Dundee City Council charging people a fee of £40 for 2022.

It was increased again last year to £42.50.

Now the fee is set to rise once more, with a permit costing to £45 from March and the local authority is urging locals to renew their permits in advance of the first collection.

The cost will cover 20 bin collections throughout the year and works out at £2.25 per bin collection.

Bins have been a controversial topic among Dundonians

Bins and their funding have been a contentious subject in Dundee in recent years.

The council recently spent £11,000 on a new ‘MyBins’ app reminding Dundee householders when to put out their bins.

The app launched this month and will cost a further £4,660 each year to maintain.

The council also scrapped the collection of extra bags of rubbish – or “side waste” – from outside all homes that are not contained in a grey wheelie bin.

Service ‘positive step’ towards tackling climate change

Climate, Environment & Biodiversity Convener Councillor Heather Anderson

said: “The number of sign-ups to the Garden Waste Permit scheme since its inception

has shown how committed residents are to recycle their garden waste materials for

the greater good.

“We continue to provide a high standard, convenient kerbside collection service for

householders who wish to opt-in and have their green waste collected and recycled.

“The collection service contributes towards the city’s overall recycling efforts and is a

positive step in our collective efforts in tackling climate change locally.”