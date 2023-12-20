£11,000 spent on new app reminding Dundonians to put bins out

Thousands of pounds have been spent on a new app reminding Dundee householders when to put out their bins.

Dundee City Council is set to launch its new ‘MyBins’ app in January, which will remind people when their bins are due to be emptied.

The app, which launches on January 8, cost £11,000 to develop and will cost a further £4,660 each year to maintain.

As well as reminders, the app will also provide updates on service disruptions, closures, seasonal information, as well as recycling tips.

It includes a search function to check which bin to put various items in.

Bin controversy

Bins and their funding have been a contentious subject in Dundee in recent years.

Last year saw bin workers strike, leaving Dundee rubbish bins to pile high, with business owners throughout the city fearing a vermin infestation.

The council also scrapped the collection of extra bags of rubbish – or “side waste” – from outside all homes that are not contained in a grey wheelie bin.

It was hoped introducing a charge for brown garden waste bins in 2020 would cover some costs of collecting rubbish, but it sparked fury among locals.

The cost has risen twice since it was introduced and will jump again in March to £45,a hike of more than 28% in cost since it was first introduced.

Bin app will ‘support residents in household recycling efforts’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following a period of research, the council looked at the benefits of several app-based systems and developed a downloadable application for residents in Dundee.

“This provides householders with access to specific collection calendars, advice on the waste and recycling collections and the ability to directly access the relevant council internet-based waste information and advice.

They added: “The app also has the ability to provide news items and hints and tips on a regular basis to keep residents informed on any initiatives, changes or issues as they occur.

“The overall aim of the app is to support residents to fully participate in household recycling efforts by providing a convenient single point of access to all the information required to make this easier and to help remove confusion about what materials goes in to each bin and when to present them for collection.”