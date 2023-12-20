£11,000 spent on new app reminding Dundonians to put bins out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£11,000 spent on new app reminding Dundonians to put bins out

As well as the initial set up fee, the app will cost Dundee City Council £4,660 a year to run.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The new app will launch next year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new app will launch next year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thousands of pounds have been spent on a new app reminding Dundee householders when to put out their bins.

Dundee City Council is set to launch its new ‘MyBins’ app in January, which will remind people when their bins are due to be emptied.

The app, which launches on January 8, cost £11,000 to develop and will cost a further £4,660 each year to maintain.

A new app launched by Dundee City Council will update residents on bin collections. Image: DC Thomson

As well as reminders, the app will also provide updates on service disruptions, closures, seasonal information, as well as recycling tips.

It includes a search function to check which bin to put various items in.

Bin controversy

Bins and their funding have been a contentious subject in Dundee in recent years.

Last year saw bin workers strike, leaving Dundee rubbish bins to pile high, with business owners throughout the city fearing a vermin infestation.

Bin collectors in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The council also scrapped the collection of extra bags of rubbish – or “side waste” – from outside all homes that are not contained in a grey wheelie bin.

It was hoped introducing a charge for brown garden waste bins in 2020 would cover some costs of collecting rubbish, but it sparked fury among locals.

The cost has risen twice since it was introduced and will jump again in March to £45,a hike of more than 28% in cost since it was first introduced.

Bin app will ‘support residents in household recycling efforts’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following a period of research, the council looked at the benefits of several app-based systems and developed a downloadable application for residents in Dundee.

“This provides householders with access to specific collection calendars, advice on the waste and recycling collections and the ability to directly access the relevant council internet-based waste information and advice.

Bin collection calendar for Dundee will be available on the new app. Image: DC Thomson

They added: “The app also has the ability to provide news items and hints and tips on a regular basis to keep residents informed on any initiatives, changes or issues as they occur.

“The overall aim of the app is to support residents to fully participate in household recycling efforts by providing a convenient single point of access to all the information required to make this easier and to help remove confusion about what materials goes in to each bin and when to present them for collection.”

