Raith Rovers hand Sam Stanton contract extension

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton has penned a two-year contract extension at Stark’s Park.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present in Ian Murray’s high-flying Raith Rovers side.

Stanton’s new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

In an email sent out to Club 1883 members, the club said: “After a hugely impressive last two years at the club, Ian Murray and the board of directors have been determined to get this deal over the line and ensure Sam’s future with us.”

Stanton has scored five goals this season, including two winners in two Fife derbies, as well as the winner in Raith’s astonishing comeback versus Partick Thistle earlier this month.

The midfielder signed for Rovers under John McGlynn in January 2022 and has made 88 appearances for the club.

He was one of a number of Raith players whose current contract was due to expire at the end of the season.