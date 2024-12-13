Dundee United: ‘Best 90 minutes of season’ against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United: ‘Best 90 minutes of season’ against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash

Having had time to reflect, Jim Goodwin reckons United's showing last Saturday was their most complete of the campaign – yet they only claimed a point.

Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
United players celebrate against Killie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United’s performance against Kilmarnock was their best of the ENTIRE season.

And he has urged his players to replicate that display at Motherwell – but with a more satisfactory outcome.

The Tangerines registered 22 shots against Killie at Tannadice, with seven of those on target.

The non-penalty xG of 2.56 was their highest of the season, but that only led to one goal as Sam Dalby headed home from close range.

And United paid for their profligacy when Richard Odada was adjudged to have fouled Bobby Wales, allowing Bruce Anderson to hammer a 94th-minute penalty into the top-corner.

Once the frustration subsided, Goodwin was able to appreciate a fine showing; one that he hopes is the template to see off the Steelmen on Saturday.

Goodwin: Kilmarnock was best 90 minutes

“We’re looking for a similar of performance this weekend to the one we got against Kilmarnock,” said Goodwin. “I couldn’t ask for too much more from the players.

Sam Dalby heads home for Dundee United
Sam Dalby heads home the opener against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“I think it was probably the best we’ve done in possession all season, from the back lads right through the middle of the park. We had a good link up between (Sam) Dalby and (Louis) Moult, as well.

“It was the best we’ve played for 90 minutes all season. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to pick up three points, which is the all-important thing.

“We didn’t play particularly well against St Mirren and won the game 2-0. Yet, last weekend we played as well as we have all season and only came away with a point.”

Tawanda Maswanhise scores against Dundee United
Tawanda Maswanhise scores against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Asked what United must do differently against Motherwell following two 2-1 defeats against Stuart Kettlewell’s men this season, he added: “We probably need to be a bit more clinical.

“In both performances, we played well, particularly the game at Tannadice. I thought we were well on top in the game.

“Key moments and small margins within those games have cost us.”

Trapanovski return a ‘big positive’

United’s hopes of downing Motherwell on their own patch have been boosted by the return to training of Kristijan Trapanovski following five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint.

Should he navigate Friday’s session, he will return to the United group – further strengthening a Terrors’ squad that has, at times, been down to the bare bones.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski after netting against Dundee. Image: SNS

“Trapa is one who really stole the headlines at the beginning of the season with his attacking play, performances in general and goal contributions,” added Goodwin.

“Having Trapanovski back is a big positive for us. Hopefully, he comes through Friday because he just gives opposition defenders something different to think about. He is very attack-minded and always on the front-foot.

“It will be good to have him back in the squad.”

Conversation