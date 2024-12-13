Dundee United: ‘Best 90 minutes of season’ against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United’s performance against Kilmarnock was their best of the ENTIRE season.

And he has urged his players to replicate that display at Motherwell – but with a more satisfactory outcome.

The Tangerines registered 22 shots against Killie at Tannadice, with seven of those on target.

The non-penalty xG of 2.56 was their highest of the season, but that only led to one goal as Sam Dalby headed home from close range.

And United paid for their profligacy when Richard Odada was adjudged to have fouled Bobby Wales, allowing Bruce Anderson to hammer a 94th-minute penalty into the top-corner.

Once the frustration subsided, Goodwin was able to appreciate a fine showing; one that he hopes is the template to see off the Steelmen on Saturday.

Goodwin: Kilmarnock was best 90 minutes

“We’re looking for a similar of performance this weekend to the one we got against Kilmarnock,” said Goodwin. “I couldn’t ask for too much more from the players.

“I think it was probably the best we’ve done in possession all season, from the back lads right through the middle of the park. We had a good link up between (Sam) Dalby and (Louis) Moult, as well.

“It was the best we’ve played for 90 minutes all season. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to pick up three points, which is the all-important thing.

“We didn’t play particularly well against St Mirren and won the game 2-0. Yet, last weekend we played as well as we have all season and only came away with a point.”

Asked what United must do differently against Motherwell following two 2-1 defeats against Stuart Kettlewell’s men this season, he added: “We probably need to be a bit more clinical.

“In both performances, we played well, particularly the game at Tannadice. I thought we were well on top in the game.

“Key moments and small margins within those games have cost us.”

Trapanovski return a ‘big positive’

United’s hopes of downing Motherwell on their own patch have been boosted by the return to training of Kristijan Trapanovski following five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint.

Should he navigate Friday’s session, he will return to the United group – further strengthening a Terrors’ squad that has, at times, been down to the bare bones.

“Trapa is one who really stole the headlines at the beginning of the season with his attacking play, performances in general and goal contributions,” added Goodwin.

“Having Trapanovski back is a big positive for us. Hopefully, he comes through Friday because he just gives opposition defenders something different to think about. He is very attack-minded and always on the front-foot.

“It will be good to have him back in the squad.”