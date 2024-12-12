St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone’s new style – but believes it could help Paisley side in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone’s new style – but believes it could help Paisley side in Perth

Mark O'Hara has noted the McDiarmid Park improvement.

By Eric Nicolson
Mark O'Hara scores with a header against St Johnstone for St Mirren.
Mark O'Hara scores against St Johnstone for St Mirren. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s new style of football has caught the eye of Saturday’s opponents, St Mirren.

But Mark O’Hara believes the fact that Simo Valakari has instilled a brand of passing play that is easier on the eye could actually be to the Paisley side’s advantage as they seek to address a woeful recent record in Perth.

“It’s going to be a tough game against St Johnstone,” said O’Hara, who scored the second goal for Stephen Robinson’s men when they turned the game around in October after the visitors had dominated the early stages.

“They are a good footballing side and it’s a place where we’ve not had much success in the last few years (one win in 11) so we will be looking to put that right.

Sven Sprangler and Jack Sanders celebrate St Johnstone taking the lead against St Mirren.
Sven Sprangler and Jack Sanders celebrate St Johnstone taking the lead against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“I was impressed with how they played football in the last game – there was some good stuff.

“I think it could suit us facing a team who want to play football and we can press and get after them.

“That was our first win after the run that we had been on so hopefully this will be the catalyst again.”

