St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone’s new style – but believes it could help Paisley side in Perth

St Johnstone’s new style of football has caught the eye of Saturday’s opponents, St Mirren.

But Mark O’Hara believes the fact that Simo Valakari has instilled a brand of passing play that is easier on the eye could actually be to the Paisley side’s advantage as they seek to address a woeful recent record in Perth.

“It’s going to be a tough game against St Johnstone,” said O’Hara, who scored the second goal for Stephen Robinson’s men when they turned the game around in October after the visitors had dominated the early stages.

“They are a good footballing side and it’s a place where we’ve not had much success in the last few years (one win in 11) so we will be looking to put that right.

“I was impressed with how they played football in the last game – there was some good stuff.

“I think it could suit us facing a team who want to play football and we can press and get after them.

“That was our first win after the run that we had been on so hopefully this will be the catalyst again.”