St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals double fitness boost ahead of St Mirren game

St Johnstone have been given a double fitness boost ahead of their weekend clash with St Mirren.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed that both Bozo Mikulic and Andre Raymond will be available for Saturday’s game.

Mikulic has made a big impact at centre-half since getting into the team following his arrival shortly after Valakari took over from Craig Levein.

But he felt a muscle problem in the warm-up for the recent match in Aberdeen.

Raymond, meanwhile, wasn’t in the squad at Pittodrie, having sustained a foot injury against Rangers.

Both defenders are in line for swift returns.

Valakari said: “The long-term injuries are still the same but there is good news for Bozo and Andre. They both trained today.”

Sven Sprangler misses out through suspension.