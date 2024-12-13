St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals double fitness boost ahead of St Mirren game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals double fitness boost ahead of St Mirren game

Two players are set to return.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

St Johnstone have been given a double fitness boost ahead of their weekend clash with St Mirren.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed that both Bozo Mikulic and Andre Raymond will be available for Saturday’s game.

Mikulic has made a big impact at centre-half since getting into the team following his arrival shortly after Valakari took over from Craig Levein.

But he felt a muscle problem in the warm-up for the recent match in Aberdeen.

Bozo Mikulic in action against Motherwell.
St Johnstone’s Croatian defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Raymond, meanwhile, wasn’t in the squad at Pittodrie, having sustained a foot injury against Rangers.

Both defenders are in line for swift returns.

Valakari said: “The long-term injuries are still the same but there is good news for Bozo and Andre. They both trained today.”

Sven Sprangler misses out through suspension.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss reveals Sam McClelland comeback boost and maps out return timescale
Mark O'Hara scores with a header against St Johnstone for St Mirren.
St Mirren star impressed by St Johnstone's new style - but believes it could…
Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
How to replace Sven Sprangler - 3 options for St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari…
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu arrives to watch a game.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu starts rehab 'from scratch'
Sven Sprangler passes to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the…
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone star on captaincy switch and life under Simo Valakari
Nicky Clark was St Johnstone's captain and attacking fulcrum against Aberdeen. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
3 St Johnstone talking points from Aberdeen as Nicky Clark midfield rebirth lauded
St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammates Drey Wright (L) and Jason Holt. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simo Valakari hails St Johnstone performance in Aberdeen draw - and insists Perth side…

Conversation