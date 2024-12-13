St Johnstone boss reveals Sam McClelland comeback boost and maps out return timescale

St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, can see “light at the end of the tunnel” in his battle to return from a ruptured Achilles, according to Perth boss, Simo Valakari.

But the chances of a comeback this season are remote.

The Northern Irishman suffered a serious injury in Saints’ first Premiership game of the season against Aberdeen, having earned a place in Craig Levein’s starting line-up on the back of a successful, title-winning loan spell with Dundee United.

A lot has changed at McDiarmid Park since, with Levein’s successor signing one centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, not long after being appointed and another player for that position is likely to be recruited next month.

McClelland can’t do anything to catch the Finn’s eye yet.

But Valakari is pleased that the ex-Chelsea player is feeling more a part of the first team scene again.

“I’d never met Sam before,” he said.

“He threw the crutches away a couple of weeks ago and now he’s building up the muscles to get his leg working right.

“It’s good to have him around the place again.

“I know it’s a long road but we’ve all been happy to see him here and he’s got light at the end of the tunnel now he’s part of the squad again.

“He is very positive – he’s got through his operation and now he’s working in a football environment again.

“It’s a long road but we’ll help him get there.

“It would be great for the boy and great for the club if he could come back before the end of the season but I think the timescale was nine or 10 months from when the injury happened.”