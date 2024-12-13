How Dundee deafblind woman Lisa overcame barriers after life-changing diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee deafblind woman Lisa overcame barriers after life-changing diagnosis

The 34-year-old from Dundee was diagnosed with Usher syndrome when she was 20.

Lisa, from Dundee, who is deaf and blind, pictured with her guide dog Jumble. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Lisa Halley was told by a doctor two months before her 21st birthday that she had a rare genetic disorder that would one day result in her losing her sight completely, she thought he had the wrong person.

But it turned out the Abertay graduate had Usher syndrome – a rare inherited condition that affects hearing and sight – and there is no cure.

Lisa, 34, who was born deaf, will never forget the day she was given the devastating diagnosis.

“I went to my appointment at the eye clinic at Ninewells Hospital,” she says.

“My BSL interpreter and my mum came with me.

“The doctor asked me a couple questions. The first was ‘can you see in the dark?’

“I was like, ‘really who can see in the dark? What a stupid question’.

“I said as a child I was always scared of the dark as are most kids.

“He then asked how my vision was and I said it was fine.

“He then went on to say: ‘So it’s highly likely you have a condition called Usher syndrome’.

“And what he said next I remember like it was yesterday.

“’Usher’s is a rare genetic condition which comes from your parents.

“‘It is a rare form of deaf blindness. You will lose your sight completely and there is no cure.

“I just sat there completely numb. I honestly thought he had the wrong person.”

Lisa, who is deafblind, with Jumble in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Since then, Lisa has overcome many barriers with a determination not to let her disability hold her back.

She has developed a special partnership with her dual guide dog Jumble which has enabled her to graduate from university.

It has also seen her embark on a number of fundraising challenges.

How does Usher syndrome affect Lisa?

Usher syndrome is so rare it only affects around four to 17 in 100,000 people worldwide.

The genetic disease causes deafness and an eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

As a result, Lisa has lost her sight completely in her left eye and only has a pinpoint central vision left in her right eye.

And while she has two cochlear implants which give her some hearing, Lisa is still profoundly deaf.

Being diagnosed with Usher syndrome

When Lisa was 16 years old she underwent hearing and blood tests.

At that time she was told the results were inconclusive.

It wasn’t until she was sent a hospital appointment to attend Ninewells at the age of 20  – that a doctor informed her she had Usher syndrome.

Lisa with her late gran Janet two months after she was diagnosed. Image: Lisa Halley

“When I got home I sat on the stairs in the hallway and just felt frozen inside.”

Lisa was told to contact the DVLA to inform them about her diagnosis and have an eye test done.

“I thought I would still be able to drive as my sight was fine.

“But they said I couldn’t drive anymore.

“That broke me more than my diagnosis as my car was my independence.”

Lisa’s parents decided to get a second opinion.

In 2014 they took her to Moorefields Eye Hospital to meet a professor who confirmed the diagnosis and explained the condition to them.

Lisa taught herself how to lip read

Although Lisa was born deaf, she wasn’t diagnosed until she was two-and-a-half.

She taught herself how to lip read and learned sign language.

Her parents were advised to send Lisa to mainstream schools so she attended St Joseph’s Primary and then St John’s High School.

But she found school very difficult.

“While I did make friends I was bullied a lot. My speech was not great so I was sadly an easy target.

“I did lip read but when the teacher turned their back to write on the board, I couldn’t hear what was being said so it was hard at times.”

Facing barriers in further education

After high school, Lisa went on to Dundee College to study childcare. She had always wanted to be a teacher.

Yet despite passing the exams, she was told that due to being deaf she could be a ‘health and safety risk’ working with children.

So after graduating she decided instead to study an HNC in Admin and IT and an HNC in events management at the college.

Meeting Jumble was life-changing for Dundee’s Lisa

Meeting guide dog Jumble proved to be a turning point for Lisa.

The golden retriever cross-lab came into her life in February 2016.

And Lisa says she now can’t imagine life without her ‘best friend’.

Lisa, from Dundee, has overcome barriers despite being deafblind.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was an instant match,” Lisa explains.

“She went on to do hearing dog training as she was going to be a dual guide dog.

“As I talk about Jumble the biggest smile hits my face. Our bond is so special.

“In my darkest time I never knew the light at the end of the tunnel would be in the shape of a dog.

“Jumble has changed my life completely.”

‘Jumble has saved my life’

Lisa says Jumble has saved her life many times.

“One time we were at a crossing and the green man went. I gave the command cross and we both stepped off the kerb.

“But Jumble suddenly pulled me back onto the pavement.

“This car then came speeding past through a red light.

“If Jumble had not have pulled me back I would have been in the middle of the road. She saved my life.

“She has also got me through some really dark times.”

Embarking on crazy adventures

Lisa and Jumble’s eight-year partnership has enabled Lisa to study and graduate with an honours degree in psychology from Abertay University.

This is despite her being told a few years earlier that ‘university was not a place for people like her, people with disabilities’.

Lisa, who is deafblind, graduated from Abertay University, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Having Jumble has also given Lisa the confidence to take part in various fundraising challenges over the years.

These include trekking through the Grand Canyon and skydiving.

Last year she became the first deafblind person to scale a 1,200ft skyscraper in New York.

Lisa, from Dundee, was the first deafblind person to scale a New York skyscraper. Image: Guide Dogs Scotland.

And last month she took part in the 5k Supernova Forth Road Bridge walk.

“I love doing these crazy challenges. So far I have raised over £15,000 for Guide Dogs and other charities which I am so proud of.”

Family support

Lisa is very grateful for her parents Gaynor and Norrie, late grandparents and friends who have all supported her.

“My parents are absolutely amazing.

“They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and have supported me through everything.

Lisa, who is from Dundee and is deafblind, with her parents. Image: Lisa Halley

“I am so lucky and thankful for the family and friends I have around me.”

‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’

Today Lisa works as a speaker and events co-ordinator for Guide Dogs Scotland.

She says if it wasn’t for the charity’s support and having Jumble by her side, she wouldn’t have achieved what she has.

While Jumble retired as her guide dog last year, she has stayed with Lisa at her home in Dundee.

Lisa is currently on the waiting list for another guide dog.

She says: “They say what doesn’t kill you make you stronger and it is really true.

“There has been times when I have felt I can’t do this anymore.

“But Jumble, my parents and friends around me have kept me going.”

She adds: “My Usher’s does not defy who I am and it doesn’t stop me.

“It just makes me more determined to show I can.”

Conversation