Dundee woman becomes first deafblind person to climb 1,200ft skyscraper in New York

A Dundee woman has become the first deaf and blind person to scale a 1,200ft skyscraper in New York.

Lisa Halley, 32, took part in the City Climb experience, reaching the top of 100-storey building 30 Hudson Yards in Manhattan — the highest open-air building ascent in the world.

She was born deaf and diagnosed with Usher syndrome when she was 21, a condition which means her sight loss will become worse over time and may eventually be lost completely.

Lisa said: “The City Climb is one of the tallest buildings in the world and I was higher than the Empire State Building.

“With just two harnesses on, I climbed up 161 steps at side of the building, which was over 1,000 feet high, and leaned over the edge.

“It was scary, cold and windy at the top but such an amazing feeling and I got to experience the most beautiful sunset.”

New York’s ‘urban mountain climb’

City Climb only opened in November 2021 but is quickly becoming one of the city’s most popular attractions for daredevils.

Termed an ‘urban mountain climb’, the experience is led by guides and lasts around 90 minutes to two hours, with 45 minutes spent at the “summit” of the tower.

Dual sensory loss

Lisa says she is thrilled to be the first person with dual sensory loss to complete the ascent.

She added: “They have had people with vision impairments and deaf participants before but never a deafblind person, so I was the very first.

“I was given a private climb due to my disabilities and the team were amazing.”

The introduction of dual guide dog Jumble, who is both a trained guide dog and hearing dog, was a major turning point for Lisa in 2016 and last year she was crowned Outstanding Person of the Year at the Guide Dogs annual People Awards after graduating from Abertay University against all odds.

Lisa continued: “Jumble’s paws stayed firmly on the ground back home in Scotland, where she had her own little holiday.

“I’m so proud to be very first deafblind person to do this is. It was an amazing experience – and it shows being deaf and blind does not stop your achieving dreams, having crazy adventures or living life to fullest.”