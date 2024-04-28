Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a ‘win-win’ for community

Plans by Dundee FC to build a new training complex at Riverside Drive will be a “win-win” for the local community, a councillor who agreed the lease has said.

The Courier revealed earlier this week that the football club had agreed a deal with Dundee City Council to lease land next to the River Tay.

This was given unanimous approval by councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee during a closed doors discussion on Monday.

However, the Riverside Pitches earmarked for the training complex are already used for amateur football matches every week.

This led to West End councillor Fraser Macpherson quizzing officials on what the deal would mean for those clubs going forward.

And he said he sought a guarantee they would not be denied access to the facilities.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “When this came to committee, I was given assurances from officers that all the clubs that currently have bookings and use the pitches there will continue in perpetuity to have such rights.

“So there’s no disadvantage to the current usage of the pitches and fundamentally, this is a win-win.

“Both the Dundee and Dundee United community trusts do excellent work in the city and we want to see as many young people involved in sport as possible.

“I see this as a real positive for sports development.”

The new complex will be built and managed by the Dundee FC Community Trust, who have secured secured investment through the SFA Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund as well as the UK Government Levelling Up Fund.

That money will be matched by Dundee FC owners – the Keyes family – who have been long-time backers of the club’s charity arm.

An application for planning permission will be submitted to and considered by Dundee City Council in due course.