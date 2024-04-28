Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a ‘win-win’ for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a ‘win-win’ for community

The land lease given unanimous approval by councillors during a behind-closed-doors discussion.

By Laura Devlin
The football club have agreed a deal with Dundee City Council to lease land next to the River Tay. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The football club have agreed a deal with Dundee City Council to lease land next to the River Tay.

Plans by Dundee FC to build a new training complex at Riverside Drive will be a “win-win” for the local community, a councillor who agreed the lease has said.

The Courier revealed earlier this week that the football club had agreed a deal with Dundee City Council to lease land next to the River Tay.

This was given unanimous approval by councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee during a closed doors discussion on Monday.

However, the Riverside Pitches earmarked for the training complex are already used for amateur football matches every week.

This led to West End councillor Fraser Macpherson quizzing officials on what the deal would mean for those clubs going forward.

And he said he sought a guarantee they would not be denied access to the facilities.

The site for Dundee's proposed new training ground. Image: Google Maps.
The site for Dundee's proposed new training ground.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “When this came to committee, I was given assurances from officers that all the clubs that currently have bookings and use the pitches there will continue in perpetuity to have such rights.

“So there’s no disadvantage to the current usage of the pitches and fundamentally, this is a win-win.

“Both the Dundee and Dundee United community trusts do excellent work in the city and we want to see as many young people involved in sport as possible.

“I see this as a real positive for sports development.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The new complex will be built and managed by the Dundee FC Community Trust, who have secured secured investment through the SFA Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund as well as the UK Government Levelling Up Fund.

That money will be matched by Dundee FC owners – the Keyes family – who have been long-time backers of the club’s charity arm.

An application for planning permission will be submitted to and considered by Dundee City Council in due course.

Conversation