Three-bedroom apartment with views of Montrose coastline listed for £160K

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Three-bedroom apartment with views of Montrose coastline listed for £160K

The apartment is within walking distance of Montrose beach.

By Ben MacDonald
A flat for sale on the first floor of Marine House, a former hotel on Bents Road, Montrose that dates back to 1907.
The three-bedroom apartment is found in Marine House. Image: Yopa

A three-bedroom apartment within walking distance of Montrose beach is for sale with a listed price of £160,000.

The flat is on the first floor of Marine House, a former hotel on Bents Road that dates back to 1907.

Entrance through a side door and up a communal staircase takes you to the first floor, where there is a spacious hallway with carpeted flooring and a stained glass window bringing plenty of natural light.

The hallway features a stained glass window. Image: Yopa
The window brings in natural light. Image: Yopa

The first room you come to is a galley-style kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units with integrated appliances.

Next is the shower room consisting of a three-piece suite with wash hand basin and shower.

The galley-style kitchen. Image: Yopa
It is fitted with base and wall units. Image: Yopa
The kitchen also has fitted appliances included. Image: Yopa
The shower room with three-piece suite and wash basin. Image: Yopa

The lounge features an ornate fireplace and two windows with views towards the beach and coastline.

The lounge is bright in colour. Image: Yopa
It provides space for homeowners and guests. Image: Yopa
The two windows offer views of the Montrose coastline. Image: Yopa
The lounge also has an ornate fireplace. Image: Yopa

The double bedrooms are rear-facing with views over to the town centre.

The principal bedroom benefits from a generous-sized storage cupboard.

One of the bedrooms is currently being utilised as a dining room.

The principal bedroom offers views towards the town centre. Image: Yopa
It also comes with a fitted cupboard. Image: Yopa
The bright second bedroom. Image: Yopa
Each bedroom is double-sized. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a dining room. Image: Yopa
The dining room also looks towards Montrose town centre. Image: Yopa

There are mutual garden grounds around the building and a residential car park providing plenty of parking.

The apartment also has a private garage included in the sale and a private parking space in front of the garage.

There are plenty of parking spaces in the shared grounds. Image: Yopa
A private garage and parking space are also available. Image: Yopa
The apartment is just metres away from Montrose’s Mid Links, with the beach and golf course nearby. Image: Yopa
Metres away from the coast. Image: Yopa

The property is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £160,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a detached home with views of the sea and surrounding countryside is on the market.

More from Property

Easter Campsie has an indoor swimming pool and solar panels. Image: Rettie.
Incredible £1.3m Perthshire home has amazing indoor pool, oak framed interior and eco heating
The three-bedroom property has fantastic views of the area
4-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa has impressive views over castle and River Tay
Inverogle Cottage in Lochearnhead. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Cottage in beautiful lochside setting on Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could cost just £300k
The five-bedroom property sits next to the Forth Road Bridge
Chance to buy £1m 'masterpiece' home with key historical link to Forth Road Bridge
Aberturret House sits on the banks of The Turret River. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
Perthshire distillery firm transforms family home into luxury estate - which you can rent…
The living spaces in this former Blairgowrie school-turned flat have double height ceilings. Image: Bannantynes.
Inside 5 of the most expensive flats on sale in Tayside and Fife
The Perth flat has views of the South Inch.
Perth villa in B-listed Georgian mansion overlooks the South Inch
West Newbigging Farmhouse has a separate cottage and a heated swimming pool. Image: Verdala.
Rural Angus home has indoor pool, spa facilities and separate cottage
Northwood House is a stunning mansion in West Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion a superb development opportunity
The Bridge of Allan home.
£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument

Conversation