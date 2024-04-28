Three-bedroom apartment with views of Montrose coastline listed for £160K

A three-bedroom apartment within walking distance of Montrose beach is for sale with a listed price of £160,000.

The flat is on the first floor of Marine House, a former hotel on Bents Road that dates back to 1907.

Entrance through a side door and up a communal staircase takes you to the first floor, where there is a spacious hallway with carpeted flooring and a stained glass window bringing plenty of natural light.

The first room you come to is a galley-style kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units with integrated appliances.

Next is the shower room consisting of a three-piece suite with wash hand basin and shower.

The lounge features an ornate fireplace and two windows with views towards the beach and coastline.

The double bedrooms are rear-facing with views over to the town centre.

The principal bedroom benefits from a generous-sized storage cupboard.

One of the bedrooms is currently being utilised as a dining room.

There are mutual garden grounds around the building and a residential car park providing plenty of parking.

The apartment also has a private garage included in the sale and a private parking space in front of the garage.

The property is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £160,000.

