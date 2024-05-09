Inside stunning £2.4 million holiday home overlooking Elie’s Ruby Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside stunning £2.4 million holiday home overlooking Elie’s Ruby Bay

Mid Rock House, which was built in 2014, comes with an attached two-storey bothy.

By Ben MacDonald
Mid Rock House is up for sale
Mid Rock House in Elie. Image: Rettie

A stunning home overlooking Ruby Bay in Elie has hit the market for £2.4 million.

Mid Rock House, which was built in 2014, occupies a prime location on the Fife coast.

The home comes with direct access to the beach and a two-storey bothy featuring a galleried bunk room.

The house – which rents out for thousands of pounds per week – is said to be “very popular” with holidaymakers.

The house sits on Ruby Bay. Image: Rettie
The home is right on the beach. Image: Rettie
The entrance to the property. Image: Rettie
The glass entrance hall. Image: Rettie

Many areas of the home take advantage of the incredible outlook – not least the open-plan living, kitchen and dining room.

Huge windows and sliding doors flood the room with light and offer spectacular vistas across the bay.

This room comes with a log burner and a separate snug seating area is hidden away behind a wall at the end of the room.

The huge open-plan living area. Image: Rettie
Sofas overlooking the bay. Image: Rettie
The dining area. Image: Rettie
Spectacular views from the living room. Image: Rettie
The room is flooded with light. Image: Rettie
The living room features a log-burning stove. Image: Rettie
The bright dining space. Image: Rettie
The open-plan living and dining area. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The snug area. Image: Rettie

The ground floor also features a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a separate WC, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Wooden stairs lead from the living area to the first floor, where there are three further good-sized bedrooms.

All these rooms enjoy breathtaking views over the bay.

One of the bedrooms is en-suite and there is a separate family bathroom.

The staircase. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The rooms feature amazing vistas. Image: Rettie
More sea views. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie

The two-storey bothy – which is accessed via the glass entrance hall – provides extra accommodation and could be ideal for the younger members of the family or visitors.

This part of the house still has exposed wooden boards, leaving it clear for the new owners to put their stamp on it.

The bothy includes a boot room, a living/sitting area, storage rooms and a shower room, with the beds on the first-floor gallery area.

The bothy’s gable end. Image: Rettie
The view from the bothy. Image: Rettie
The bothy’s main sitting area. Image: Rettie
The view from the gallery. Image: Rettie
The beds are in the gallery area. Image: Rettie

The house is angled around the curve of the bay to ensure it takes full advantage of the glorious scenery.

The outside area includes a large patio overlooking the beach, a lawn and steps down to Ruby Bay.

The house also comes with a single garage and driveway, along with an outdoor shower.

Ruby Bay from the patio. Image: Rettie
The garden. Image: Rettie
A view of the bay from the garden. Image: Rettie
The house lit up at night. Image: Rettie
The scenic harbour is nearby. Image: Rettie
The house sits above the beach. Image: Rettie
Mid Rock House follows the curve of the bay. Image: Rettie

Mid Rock House is currently marketed for holiday rent with Elie Select.

A three-night stay at the property this June would cost more than £3,200 – while six nights would be more than £4,200.

The house is on the market with Rettie for offers over £2.4m.

Several other seafront properties are on the market in Fife with huge variations in asking prices.

At one end of the scale is another Elie holiday home with an asking price of nearly £2m, and at the other is a Cellardyke fixer-upper that could cost less than £300,000.

