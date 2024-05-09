Inside stunning £2.4 million holiday home overlooking Elie’s Ruby Bay

A stunning home overlooking Ruby Bay in Elie has hit the market for £2.4 million.

Mid Rock House, which was built in 2014, occupies a prime location on the Fife coast.

The home comes with direct access to the beach and a two-storey bothy featuring a galleried bunk room.

The house – which rents out for thousands of pounds per week – is said to be “very popular” with holidaymakers.

Many areas of the home take advantage of the incredible outlook – not least the open-plan living, kitchen and dining room.

Huge windows and sliding doors flood the room with light and offer spectacular vistas across the bay.

This room comes with a log burner and a separate snug seating area is hidden away behind a wall at the end of the room.

The ground floor also features a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a separate WC, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Wooden stairs lead from the living area to the first floor, where there are three further good-sized bedrooms.

All these rooms enjoy breathtaking views over the bay.

One of the bedrooms is en-suite and there is a separate family bathroom.

The two-storey bothy – which is accessed via the glass entrance hall – provides extra accommodation and could be ideal for the younger members of the family or visitors.

This part of the house still has exposed wooden boards, leaving it clear for the new owners to put their stamp on it.

The bothy includes a boot room, a living/sitting area, storage rooms and a shower room, with the beds on the first-floor gallery area.

The house is angled around the curve of the bay to ensure it takes full advantage of the glorious scenery.

The outside area includes a large patio overlooking the beach, a lawn and steps down to Ruby Bay.

The house also comes with a single garage and driveway, along with an outdoor shower.

Mid Rock House is currently marketed for holiday rent with Elie Select.

A three-night stay at the property this June would cost more than £3,200 – while six nights would be more than £4,200.

The house is on the market with Rettie for offers over £2.4m.

Several other seafront properties are on the market in Fife with huge variations in asking prices.

At one end of the scale is another Elie holiday home with an asking price of nearly £2m, and at the other is a Cellardyke fixer-upper that could cost less than £300,000.