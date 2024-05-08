Elie holiday home in spectacular beachfront location hits market for £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elie holiday home in spectacular beachfront location hits market for £2 million

Sandbank, which costs more than £3k per week to rent in the summer, has direct access to the beach.

By Andrew Robson
Sandbank home
Sandbank, Liberty, Elie. Image: Thorntons

An Elie holiday home in a spectacular beachfront location has hit the market for nearly £2 million.

Sandbank, a six-bed Victorian villa, comes with private access to the beach and stunning sea views.

The property has been in use as a holiday home for more than half a century, with property agents Thorntons describing it as a “rare find on the open market”.

The home – which costs £3,100 per week to rent for holidays in high season – is said to have some repeat visitors who are in their third generation.

The Victorian Elie villa.
The Victorian villa. Image: Thorntons

Spread across two floors, the main living space features oversized bay windows to make the most of the home’s setting.

Another cosy living room sits to the rear while a semi-open plan kitchen/dining room is across the hall.

The first of six bedrooms, a shower room and a utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features large bay windows offering a fantastic outlook over the sea.

Two more bedrooms boast coastal views and another two overlook the rear gardens.

There are also two bathrooms on this floor.

The main living room.
The main living room. Image: Thorntons
The hallway.
The hallway. Image: Thorntons
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Thorntons
The dining room leads to the kitchen.
The dining room leads to the kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The modern kitchen
The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons
A second living space inside the Elie home for sale
A second living space. Image: Thorntons
Stairs.
Stairs. Image: Thorntons
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Thorntons
Bay windows with stunning costal views.
Bay windows with stunning costal views. Image: Thorntons
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Thorntons
One of the family bathrooms.
One of the family bathrooms. Image: Thorntons

Overlooking the front garden is a paved patio area offering an ideal setting for summer dining.

A garden path leads to a small gate providing private beach access and, although not marked, this part of the beach belongs to the house.

To the rear of the property is the gravel drive with enough space to accommodate five cars, an outbuilding and another patio area.

There are also apple and plum trees on the grounds.

The side entrance. Image: Thorntons
The side entrance. Image: Thorntons
The gravel drive.
The gravel drive. Image: Thorntons
Sea views from the property.
Sea views from the property. Image: Thorntons
The front garden. Image: Thorntons
The front garden. Image: Thorntons
The courtyard.
The courtyard. Image: Thorntons
The home has beach access
The home has beach access. Image: Thorntons

Sandbank, which rents for £1,800 per week in low season, is managed by East Fife Holiday Homes.

The property is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £1.97m.

Just along the coast, a Victorian townhouse with breathtaking sea views has hit the market in Crail.

And in Kinross-shire, a castle-turned-home with 21 acres of land has had its price cut by £20,000.

