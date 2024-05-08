Elie holiday home in spectacular beachfront location hits market for £2 million

An Elie holiday home in a spectacular beachfront location has hit the market for nearly £2 million.

Sandbank, a six-bed Victorian villa, comes with private access to the beach and stunning sea views.

The property has been in use as a holiday home for more than half a century, with property agents Thorntons describing it as a “rare find on the open market”.

The home – which costs £3,100 per week to rent for holidays in high season – is said to have some repeat visitors who are in their third generation.

Spread across two floors, the main living space features oversized bay windows to make the most of the home’s setting.

Another cosy living room sits to the rear while a semi-open plan kitchen/dining room is across the hall.

The first of six bedrooms, a shower room and a utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features large bay windows offering a fantastic outlook over the sea.

Two more bedrooms boast coastal views and another two overlook the rear gardens.

There are also two bathrooms on this floor.

Overlooking the front garden is a paved patio area offering an ideal setting for summer dining.

A garden path leads to a small gate providing private beach access and, although not marked, this part of the beach belongs to the house.

To the rear of the property is the gravel drive with enough space to accommodate five cars, an outbuilding and another patio area.

There are also apple and plum trees on the grounds.

Sandbank, which rents for £1,800 per week in low season, is managed by East Fife Holiday Homes.

The property is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £1.97m.

