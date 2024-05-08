Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign of summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign of summer

Some areas could hit 22°C on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
The sun is expected to shine over Perth
The sun is set to shine of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Temperatures across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to soar into the 20s this weekend in an early sign that summer is on its way.

The mercury could hit 22°C in some areas as the region enjoys a dry and sunny spell of weather.

The best of the conditions will be inland with Stirling set to see 22°C on Saturday and the likes of Perth and Dunfermline to enjoy highs of 21°C, according to the Met Office.

A Met Office temperature map for Saturday afternoon. Image: Met Office

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler but the likes of Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Montrose will still enjoy temperatures of 17-20°C.

The weather has already started to warm up on Wednesday and that will continue throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

However, conditions will cool again heading into next week.

Will the warm and sunny weather last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

The sunny spell is not set to last with the forecast showing a drop in temperatures heading into next week.

The Met Office forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife says: “After Sunday, the weather is expected to switch back to become changeable across the country, with further spells of rain and showers expected.

“Rainfall amounts could be above average in most areas. It is also possible that rain will be heavy at times, and any showers could turn thundery.

“Temperatures are also expected to fall closer to average for May.”

A change in the weather could be bad news for those heading to Perth Races Ladies’ Day next Thursday.

Conversation