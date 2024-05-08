Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign of summer

Temperatures across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to soar into the 20s this weekend in an early sign that summer is on its way.

The mercury could hit 22°C in some areas as the region enjoys a dry and sunny spell of weather.

The best of the conditions will be inland with Stirling set to see 22°C on Saturday and the likes of Perth and Dunfermline to enjoy highs of 21°C, according to the Met Office.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler but the likes of Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Montrose will still enjoy temperatures of 17-20°C.

The weather has already started to warm up on Wednesday and that will continue throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

However, conditions will cool again heading into next week.

Will the warm and sunny weather last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

The sunny spell is not set to last with the forecast showing a drop in temperatures heading into next week.

The Met Office forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife says: “After Sunday, the weather is expected to switch back to become changeable across the country, with further spells of rain and showers expected.

“Rainfall amounts could be above average in most areas. It is also possible that rain will be heavy at times, and any showers could turn thundery.

“Temperatures are also expected to fall closer to average for May.”

A change in the weather could be bad news for those heading to Perth Races Ladies’ Day next Thursday.