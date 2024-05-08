Dundee MSP Shona Robison quits as deputy first minister – replaced by Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee MSP Shona Robison quits as deputy first minister – replaced by Kate Forbes

Ms Robison will remain in a cabinet position under new First Minister John Swinney.

By Justin Bowie
Shona Robison has stepped down as deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Shona Robison has stepped down as deputy first minister. Image: PA.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has quit as Scotland’s deputy first minister – paving the way for “unity” with Kate Forbes in her place.

Ms Robison was appointed as Humza Yousaf’s No2 when he took on the top job last March and was also made finance chief.

John Swinney said last week he intended to make Ms Forbes a key member of his team in government if he became SNP leader.

He won the contest to succeed Mr Yousaf unopposed after she declined to stand against him.

Ms Robison will remain in the new first minister’s cabinet in a role which has not yet been specified.

Mr Swinney thanked the Dundee City East MSP for her “selfless generosity” in stepping aside from her post as deputy.

John Swinney is Scotland’s new first minister. Image: PA.

He said her decision would help him “create the inclusive and unified team” he needs to run the country.

He said: “I deeply appreciate your willingness to help the process of taking forward our party and our government by offering to step aside from the role of deputy first minister.

“It is a role you have carried out well and with dedication, as you have in all your roles in government.

“I thought hard about your offer because I recognise it as an act of selfless generosity.

“I agree with you that it will help me create the inclusive and unified team that is needed to take Scotland forward.”

Kate Forbes has been named deputy first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

New Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said it was an “extraordinary privilege” to have been appointed as Mr Swinney’s No2.

It’s not yet confirmed what senior cabinet role she will be given alongside the post.

But she previously served as Scotland’s finance chief until Nicola Sturgeon quit.

Ms Forbes was the main contender against Mr Yousaf in last year’s hotly contested SNP leadership race.

She did not join his government and instead went to the backbenches, where she was occasionally critical of her party’s policies.

More from Politics

James Cleverly was speaking in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)
Russian spy to be expelled from UK, says Home Secretary
Bosses were giving evidence following sharp rises in energy bills in recent years (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
Energy bosses call for ‘progressive social tariff’ on bills amid price hikes
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd April '21 Alex Salmond speaks to about thirty of his Alba party followers as he introduces the candidates for the Highlands in Inverness yesterday afternoon.
Alex Salmond: A9 dualling delay excuses are 'pathetic'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was under fire at PMQs (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Sunak handing migrants a ‘Tory amnesty’ says Starmer as MP defects to Labour
John Swinney has praised scrapping peak rail fares but says everything must be paid for (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scrapping peak fares ‘effective’ but everything must be paid for, says Swinney
Alex Salmond gave evidence about the A9 dualling project (Jane Barlow/PA)
A9 dualling delay caused by change in government priorities, says Salmond
Monty Panesar attending a news conference with George Galloway (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar quits George Galloway’s party
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in his parliamentary office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule
Instances of students being found with mobile devices in exams have almost doubled since 2018 (PA)
Pupils may be disqualified if they look for ‘leaked’ exam papers on social media
A child using a laptop computer (PA)
Online safety rules don’t go far enough, bereaved parents say

Conversation