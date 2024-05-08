Dundee MSP Shona Robison quits as deputy first minister – replaced by Kate Forbes

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has quit as Scotland’s deputy first minister – paving the way for “unity” with Kate Forbes in her place.

Ms Robison was appointed as Humza Yousaf’s No2 when he took on the top job last March and was also made finance chief.

John Swinney said last week he intended to make Ms Forbes a key member of his team in government if he became SNP leader.

He won the contest to succeed Mr Yousaf unopposed after she declined to stand against him.

Ms Robison will remain in the new first minister’s cabinet in a role which has not yet been specified.

Mr Swinney thanked the Dundee City East MSP for her “selfless generosity” in stepping aside from her post as deputy.

He said her decision would help him “create the inclusive and unified team” he needs to run the country.

He said: “I deeply appreciate your willingness to help the process of taking forward our party and our government by offering to step aside from the role of deputy first minister.

“It is a role you have carried out well and with dedication, as you have in all your roles in government.

“I thought hard about your offer because I recognise it as an act of selfless generosity.

“I agree with you that it will help me create the inclusive and unified team that is needed to take Scotland forward.”

New Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said it was an “extraordinary privilege” to have been appointed as Mr Swinney’s No2.

It’s not yet confirmed what senior cabinet role she will be given alongside the post.

But she previously served as Scotland’s finance chief until Nicola Sturgeon quit.

Ms Forbes was the main contender against Mr Yousaf in last year’s hotly contested SNP leadership race.

She did not join his government and instead went to the backbenches, where she was occasionally critical of her party’s policies.