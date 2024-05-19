Reeves says ministers ‘gaslighting’ over inflation ahead of expected fall in CPI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves says ministers ‘gaslighting’ over inflation ahead of expected fall in CPI

By Press Association
CPI inflation rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, down from 3.4% in February, according to ONS data (Joe Giddens/PA)
High inflation has cost workers almost the equivalent of a 1p hike in tax, according to Labour analysis.

The research found that the average earner was £180 worse off than they would have been had wages kept pace with inflation since October 2021.

Labour produced the analysis ahead of the latest release of official data which is expected to show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation for April falling to within touching distance of the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Pay growth v inflation
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed that would result in ministers “gaslighting the British people by telling them they never had it so good”.

But Labour’s analysis suggests a higher rate taxpayer earning £55,000 in October 2021 is £343 worse off because of higher prices, while if earnings had kept pace with inflation a 1p tax hike would have cost £377.

For average earners real wages have dropped £180 since October 2021.

If they had risen in line with inflation, an extra penny on income tax or national insurance would have cost £207.

CPI inflation rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, down from 3.4% in February, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

The figure for April will be released on Wednesday and is expected to show a further decline in the rate at which prices are rising.

Any decline is likely to be seized on by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The surge in inflation, which reached 11.1% in October 2022, has been influenced by factors including the emergence of global economies from the Covid-19 pandemic and then the energy price shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

Ms Reeves said: “Last week, Keir Starmer and I unveiled our first steps to turn the page on a decade of economic decline.

“We will make families better off by delivering economic stability with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.

“However, all Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt can offer is more of the same.

“More chaos, more decline and more unfunded tax cuts.

“And this week we can once again expect to see Conservative ministers gaslighting the British people by telling them they have never had it so good, while leaving them hundreds of pounds worse off.

“It’s time for change. It’s time for Rishi Sunak to get out of his bunker and call a general election.”

With the economy and public finances one of the key election battlegrounds, the Tories have warned that Labour’s spending plans would require tax rises.

Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott said: “While Labour want to raise your taxes, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are sticking with the plan which is working.

“Inflation is down from its peak of 11.1% to 3.2%, the economy is growing, wages are rising for the tenth month in a row, and we are cutting the double tax on work worth £900 for the average worker to put more money in people’s pockets.”