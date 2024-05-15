Riot police and animal control van called to Dundee incident

Riot police and an animal control van have been called to an incident at a block of flats in Dundee.

Several police vehicles are parked up on Eastwell Road in Lochee.

Officers wearing helmets and carrying shields have been seen entering the property.

Police have also carried bags of evidence out the building.

Locals say officers have been at the scene since around 7am on Wednesday.

A Dundee City Council animal control van was also at the scene earlier.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

One resident told The Courier: “Police are in riot gear and we’ve had animal control here as well this morning.

“It happens every couple of months at this block.

“The police in riot gear are still in the block on one of the landings.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The police have been at that block a few times over the last year.

“Generally speaking, though, it is quite quiet around here.

“There was a fair turnout of officers earlier.

“I saw one man being led away by the police.

“The riot squad must have come out of the block at around 10am.”

One other passer-by said officers with police dogs were also at the scene.

Police and the council have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.