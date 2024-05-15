Riot police and animal control van called to Dundee incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Riot police and animal control van called to Dundee incident

Police have been seen carrying bags from a flat.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
Police at an incident on Eastwell Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at an incident on Eastwell Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Riot police and an animal control van have been called to an incident at a block of flats in Dundee.

Several police vehicles are parked up on Eastwell Road in Lochee.

Officers wearing helmets and carrying shields have been seen entering the property.

Police have also carried bags of evidence out the building.

Locals say officers have been at the scene since around 7am on Wednesday.

A Dundee City Council animal control van was also at the scene earlier.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Dundee police incident
A council animal control van joined police at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in riot gear. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One resident told The Courier: “Police are in riot gear and we’ve had animal control here as well this morning.

“It happens every couple of months at this block.

“The police in riot gear are still in the block on one of the landings.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The police have been at that block a few times over the last year.

“Generally speaking, though, it is quite quiet around here.

“There was a fair turnout of officers earlier.

An officer carrying a bag from the property. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police incident, Lochee, Dundee
Police units on Eastwell Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“I saw one man being led away by the police.

“The riot squad must have come out of the block at around 10am.”

One other passer-by said officers with police dogs were also at the scene.

Police and the council have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Dundee

An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
Major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site could be built by 2027
Liam Smith
Brothers had bloody knife fight in Dundee street
Nicola Wojcik
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat
Daniel Robertson, Dragon Pepper spray.
Dog breeder caught with illegal pepper spray after trashing Fife hotel room
The Old Glamis Road footbridge which needs significant refurbishment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee Kingsway footbridges require significant repairs as 'extensive deterioration' found
James Drinnan
Dundee man slashed victim from ear to mouth in SEVENTH knife crime
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University chief fears immigration rule changes could risk funding chaos
The two people accused of leaving Davie's Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee without paying their bill. Image: Davie's/Facebook
'Laughing' dine-and-dash duo 'flee two Dundee restaurants without paying bill'
Alexander Forootan
Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her
Revellers enjoy the Winterfest markets in 2021
New details of Dundee Christmas village revealed as City Square ice-rink and funfair lined…