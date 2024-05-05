Victorian Fife townhouse boasting breathtaking sea views up for sale

A Victorian Fife townhouse boasting breathtaking sea views has gone on the market.

The B-listed home in Crail is spread over four floors and has a garden that extends to the edge of the water.

The Nethergate house is in a prime location in the East Neuk village.

A neighbouring house went on the market earlier this year with a near-£1 million asking price.

The entrance to the home leads to an impressive wooden-floored hallway.

The ground floor also features a cosy sitting room, overlooking the front garden, while the large kitchen/dining area has views of the sea.

Also on this floor is a small bedroom or study.

The basement features a workshop, storage and a sunroom with direct access to the garden.

Stairs with an oak bannister lead to a grand living room with a window seat to make the most of the panoramic views, and a beautiful fireplace.

A bedroom, a family bathroom and a separate dressing room are also on this floor.

The top floor features two more good-sized bedrooms and a shower room.

The house makes the most of its location with a garden that extends down towards the water.

There is also a patio area and a lawn, ideal for soaking up the sun.

The property is within Crail conservation area and is just minutes from the harbour.

The townhouse is on the market with Rettie for offers over £695,000.

A much smaller property has gone on the market in St Andrews, but with a similar price.

The Golf Cottage is just a stone’s throw from the famous Old Course, and has a £680,000 price tag.