Victorian Fife townhouse boasting breathtaking sea views up for sale

The £700,000 property in Crail is set over four floors.

By Neil Henderson
B-listed Victorian townhouse in Crail now up for sale.
The Crail townhouse boasts amazing sea views. Image: Rettie

A Victorian Fife townhouse boasting breathtaking sea views has gone on the market.

The B-listed home in Crail is spread over four floors and has a garden that extends to the edge of the water.

The Nethergate house is in a prime location in the East Neuk village.

A neighbouring house went on the market earlier this year with a near-£1 million asking price.

The property is on Nethergate. Image: Rettie
Front entrance and garden.
The front entrance and garden. Image: Rettie

The entrance to the home leads to an impressive wooden-floored hallway.

The ground floor also features a cosy sitting room, overlooking the front garden, while the large kitchen/dining area has views of the sea.

Also on this floor is a small bedroom or study.

The basement features a workshop, storage and a sunroom with direct access to the garden.

Spacious hallway.
The wooden-floored hallway. Image: Rettie
Kitchen and dining area.
The large kitchen and dining area. Image: Rettie
Spectacular sea views.
You can eat while enjoying spectacular sea views. Image: Rettie
Sitting room.
The cosy sitting room. Image: Rettie
Work area/ study.
A study/work area. Image: Rettie
Light filled room at basement level leads out onto private garden.
The sunroom. Image: Rettie
Hallway and stairs leading to first floor.
The hallway and stairs leading to the first floor. Image: Rettie

Stairs with an oak bannister lead to a grand living room with a window seat to make the most of the panoramic views, and a beautiful fireplace.

A bedroom, a family bathroom and a separate dressing room are also on this floor.

The top floor features two more good-sized bedrooms and a shower room.

Large sitting room.
The grand living room. Image: Rettie
One of the four bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie Properties
Bathroom.
The main bathroom. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms.
One of the top-floor bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Fouth bedroom.
The other bedroom on the top floor. Image: Rettie

The house makes the most of its location with a garden that extends down towards the water.

There is also a patio area and a lawn, ideal for soaking up the sun.

The property is within Crail conservation area and is just minutes from the harbour.

Large garden with spectacular views.
The garden overlooks the sea. Image: Rettie
Private garden to the rear of the home.
The lawned garden. Image: Rettie
Patio area perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining.
A seating area. Image: Rettie
Much sought after coastal location.
The beautiful setting for the Crail townhouse. Image: Rettie

The townhouse is on the market with Rettie for offers over £695,000.

A much smaller property has gone on the market in St Andrews, but with a similar price.

The Golf Cottage is just a stone’s throw from the famous Old Course, and has a £680,000 price tag.

