Historic Fife townhouse with beautiful sea views has near £1 million price tag

The five-bedroom home is in a stunning location on the East Neuk coast.

By Ben MacDonald
The Crail house by the sea is for sale. Image: Rettie
The Crail house by the sea is for sale. Image: Rettie

A historic townhouse in the East Neuk of Fife with beautiful sea views has gone up for sale for nearly £1 million.

The terraced Victorian home, which is B-listed, sits on Nethergate in Crail – close to the high street.

The five-bedroom property has a long garden that leads down towards the water with incredible views.

The front entrance. Image: Rettie

Upon entering the home, a vestibule and hallway lead to a living room, which overlooks the water.

The room features high ceilings, cornicing, wooden flooring and a log-burning stove set into an original marble mantlepiece.

Next door is a double bedroom complete with wooden flooring, a window seat and an original feature fireplace.

A bathroom, featuring a roll-top bath, rainfall shower, WC and washbasin, sits next to the bedroom.

The living room. Image: Rettie
The room comes with a log-burning stove. Image: Rettie
Original features remain. Image: Rettie
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bathroom. Image: Rettie

Across the hallway, the kitchen and dining area is divided by two entranceways.

Features include a Belfast sink, stone worktops, a built-in pantry and a log-burning stove.

The kitchen provides access to the basement level of the property, where there is a farmhouse kitchen that leads out through a stable door to the garden.

There is also a WC and utility space.

The kitchen and dining area. Image: Rettie
The room has two entranceways. Image: Rettie
Natural light fills  the room. Image: Rettie
Diners can enjoy views of the sea. Image: Rettie
The basement kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen offers access to the garden. Image: Rettie

A sky-lit staircase with original carved mahogany bannister leads to the spacious first-floor landing and four double bedrooms.

The main bedroom comes with a log-burning stove and views of the seaside.

The bedrooms share access to a shower room and the floor is completed with a home office/study.

The hall and staircase. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
Each bedroom is double in size. Image: Rettie
All upper-floor bedrooms are carpeted. Image: Rettie
More opportunities to view the sea. Image: Rettie
The shower room. Image: Rettie
Many rooms have wonderful views. Image: Rettie

One of the standout features of the Crail home is the south-facing garden.

Extending down from the house to a wall close to the water’s edge, the garden is lined with two manicured hedges.

There are seating areas at either end of the lawn.

The garden extends down from the property. Image: Rettie
Stunning views are on offer. Image: Rettie
There are outdoor dining areas. Image: Rettie
The garden is south-facing. Image: Rettie
The property is in a stunning spot on the coast. Image: Rettie
The townhouse is in the beautiful village of Crail. Image: Rettie

The Crail townhouse is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £925,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, an 1850 manse in Lundin Links is up for sale for just under £700,000.

And in Bridge of Allan, a listed Victorian villa has had its price slashed by £150,000.

