Historic Fife townhouse with beautiful sea views has near £1 million price tag

A historic townhouse in the East Neuk of Fife with beautiful sea views has gone up for sale for nearly £1 million.

The terraced Victorian home, which is B-listed, sits on Nethergate in Crail – close to the high street.

The five-bedroom property has a long garden that leads down towards the water with incredible views.

Upon entering the home, a vestibule and hallway lead to a living room, which overlooks the water.

The room features high ceilings, cornicing, wooden flooring and a log-burning stove set into an original marble mantlepiece.

Next door is a double bedroom complete with wooden flooring, a window seat and an original feature fireplace.

A bathroom, featuring a roll-top bath, rainfall shower, WC and washbasin, sits next to the bedroom.

Across the hallway, the kitchen and dining area is divided by two entranceways.

Features include a Belfast sink, stone worktops, a built-in pantry and a log-burning stove.

The kitchen provides access to the basement level of the property, where there is a farmhouse kitchen that leads out through a stable door to the garden.

There is also a WC and utility space.

A sky-lit staircase with original carved mahogany bannister leads to the spacious first-floor landing and four double bedrooms.

The main bedroom comes with a log-burning stove and views of the seaside.

The bedrooms share access to a shower room and the floor is completed with a home office/study.

One of the standout features of the Crail home is the south-facing garden.

Extending down from the house to a wall close to the water’s edge, the garden is lined with two manicured hedges.

There are seating areas at either end of the lawn.

The Crail townhouse is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £925,000.

