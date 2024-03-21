Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k

The five-bedroom home dates from 1861.

By Andrew Robson
Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan.
Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan. Image: Halliday Homes

A listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan has had its price slashed £150,000.

Logie Aston, on Kenilworth Road, first hit the market with a £1.15 million price tag in February.

But just weeks on, the price has been slashed by 13% in an attempt to speed up the sale of the 19th-century house.

Located in a “highly desirable” area, the B-listed property features uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside and Stirling Castle.

Dating back to 1861, the home combines modern living with plenty of original features.

The large and spacious lounge.
The modern and spacious lounge. Image: Halliday Homes.
A fireplace is at the heart of this sitting room.
A fireplace is at the heart of this sitting room. Image: Halliday Homes
A sitting area attached to the kitchen
A conformable sitting area attached to the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dinning area.
A dining area is joined to the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen with and aga stove.
An Aga stove is the centrepiece of the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The drawing room.
The drawing room – currently used for relaxing and playing music. Image: Halliday Homes

The property has a cinema room, a games room and walled gardens in addition to five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Large south-facing bay windows flood the modern living room with natural light while an aga and an island countertop steal the show in the kitchen.

Four double bedrooms are found on the first floor, as well as the family bathroom, and the cinema room – which could be used as the fifth bedroom.

A large en-suite sits off the master bedroom.

The principal bedroom.
The principle bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Another double bedroom.
There are four double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal ensuite.
The en-suite has a standalone bath. Image: Halliday Homes
The games room.
The games room is currently used as a gym. Image: Halliday Homes
The back garden.
The back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The property has a large driveway
A large driveway leads you to the home. Image: Halliday Homes
Views from the property.
Views stretch across the Stirlingshire countryside from the property. Image: Halliday Homes

A gated entrance accesses the villa while the patio area and summer house fully utilise the outdoor space.

Logie Aston is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1m.

It comes as 40-acre Stirlingshire estate with its own island has been put back on the market for £1.25m.

And Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home is under offer after more than a year on the market.

Conversation