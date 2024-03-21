Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k

A listed Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan has had its price slashed £150,000.

Logie Aston, on Kenilworth Road, first hit the market with a £1.15 million price tag in February.

But just weeks on, the price has been slashed by 13% in an attempt to speed up the sale of the 19th-century house.

Located in a “highly desirable” area, the B-listed property features uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside and Stirling Castle.

Dating back to 1861, the home combines modern living with plenty of original features.

The property has a cinema room, a games room and walled gardens in addition to five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Large south-facing bay windows flood the modern living room with natural light while an aga and an island countertop steal the show in the kitchen.

Four double bedrooms are found on the first floor, as well as the family bathroom, and the cinema room – which could be used as the fifth bedroom.

A large en-suite sits off the master bedroom.

A gated entrance accesses the villa while the patio area and summer house fully utilise the outdoor space.

Logie Aston is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1m.

It comes as 40-acre Stirlingshire estate with its own island has been put back on the market for £1.25m.

And Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home is under offer after more than a year on the market.