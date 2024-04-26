4-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa has impressive views over castle and River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa has impressive views over castle and River Tay

The house features a sunroom and large south-facing patio.

By Ben MacDonald
The three-bedroom property has fantastic views of the area
The Broughty Ferry villa has fantastic views of the area. Image: Verdala

A four-bedroom villa in Broughty Ferry with impressive views of the castle and the River Tay has gone up for sale.

The lower Victorian conversion on Hill Road is in a stunning elevated position, overlooking the surrounding area.

The sunroom and south-facing garden help make the most of the views, which stretch as far as the Tay Bridge.

The main living and dining area has plenty of space, and takes advantage of the vistas with its bay window.

Other features include a wood-burning stove and original cornicing.

The sunroom is accessed via the lounge.

The large lounge and dining area. Image: Verdala
The bay window offers views of the Tay. Image: Verdala
Views of Broughty Castle and a wood-burning stove. Image: Verdala
The sunroom offers panoramic views. Image: Verdala
Views stretch as far as the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala

The main bedroom is also on the south side of the property and comes with a fireplace.

The two other bedrooms are a good size, while the study/office – which is off a hall behind the kitchen – could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

A WC is near the office, while there is also a modern family bathroom.

The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
Three of the bedrooms are spacious. Image: Verdala
The third bedroom. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
The study/office could become a fourth bedroom. Image: Verdala

Outside there is a broad, south-facing patio surrounded by mature plants.

The rest of the garden is terraced.

There is also a large shared garage.

The large patio area. Image: Verdala
The patio offers more incredible views. Image: Verdala
Mature plants surrounds the area. Image: Verdala

The Broughty Ferry villa is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £389,000.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a B-listed Victorian mansion is on the market.

And in Fife, a property with a key historical link to the construction of the Forth Road Bridge is up for sale for £1 million.

