4-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa has impressive views over castle and River Tay

A four-bedroom villa in Broughty Ferry with impressive views of the castle and the River Tay has gone up for sale.

The lower Victorian conversion on Hill Road is in a stunning elevated position, overlooking the surrounding area.

The sunroom and south-facing garden help make the most of the views, which stretch as far as the Tay Bridge.

The main living and dining area has plenty of space, and takes advantage of the vistas with its bay window.

Other features include a wood-burning stove and original cornicing.

The sunroom is accessed via the lounge.

The main bedroom is also on the south side of the property and comes with a fireplace.

The two other bedrooms are a good size, while the study/office – which is off a hall behind the kitchen – could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

A WC is near the office, while there is also a modern family bathroom.

Outside there is a broad, south-facing patio surrounded by mature plants.

The rest of the garden is terraced.

There is also a large shared garage.

The Broughty Ferry villa is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £389,000.

