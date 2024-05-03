£325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale

A four-bedroom home in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in north-east Fife has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached property is part of a “charming” converted B-list steading and is for sale for offers over £325,000.

Its features include large living and dining spaces and a stylish modern bathroom.

Downstairs the property has ample living space, which includes a living room, sitting room and snug.

There is also a large and stylish kitchen and dining area.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the family bathroom and a “cosy” reading room/office.

The house is nestled among the trees of Tentsmuir Forest, which covers hundreds of acres.

The site – run by Forestry and Land Scotland – includes several walking routes, seasonal activities and a beautiful beach.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £325,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a farmhouse near Old Largoward with 16 acres of land is for sale for offers over £695,000.

And just down the road in St Andrews, The Golf Cottage – a stone’s throw from the Old Course – is on the market.