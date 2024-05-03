Property £325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale The four-bedroom house is part of a "charming" steading. By Kieran Webster May 3 2024, 10:56am May 3 2024, 10:56am Share £325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4969196/house-for-sale-tentsmuir-forest/ Copy Link 0 comment The property is in Tentsmuir Forest. Image: Thorntons A four-bedroom home in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in north-east Fife has gone up for sale. The semi-detached property is part of a “charming” converted B-list steading and is for sale for offers over £325,000. Its features include large living and dining spaces and a stylish modern bathroom. A view of the semi-detached property. Image: Thorntons The entrance. Image: Thorntons The living room. Image: Thorntons The kitchen. Image: Thorntons An alternative view of the kitchen and dining area. Image: Thorntons The snug. Image: Thorntons Downstairs the property has ample living space, which includes a living room, sitting room and snug. There is also a large and stylish kitchen and dining area. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the family bathroom and a “cosy” reading room/office. Bedroom one. Image: Thorntons The “cosy” office/reading room. Image: Thorntons There are four bedrooms in the property. Image: Thorntons The upstairs hallway. Image: Thorntons The family bathroom. Image: Thorntons The steading is surrounded by the trees of the forest. Image: Thorntons The house is nestled among the trees of Tentsmuir Forest, which covers hundreds of acres. The site – run by Forestry and Land Scotland – includes several walking routes, seasonal activities and a beautiful beach. The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £325,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a farmhouse near Old Largoward with 16 acres of land is for sale for offers over £695,000. And just down the road in St Andrews, The Golf Cottage – a stone’s throw from the Old Course – is on the market.
