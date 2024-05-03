£325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale

The four-bedroom house is part of a "charming" steading.

By Kieran Webster
The property is within Fife's Tentsmuir Forest
The property is in Tentsmuir Forest. Image: Thorntons

A four-bedroom home in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in north-east Fife has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached property is part of a “charming” converted B-list steading and is for sale for offers over £325,000.

Its features include large living and dining spaces and a stylish modern bathroom.

A view of the semi-detached property.
A view of the semi-detached property. Image: Thorntons
The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Thorntons
The living room.
The living room. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
An alternative view of the kitchen and dining area. Image: Thorntons
The snug.
The snug. Image: Thorntons

Downstairs the property has ample living space, which includes a living room, sitting room and snug.

There is also a large and stylish kitchen and dining area.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the family bathroom and a “cosy” reading room/office.

Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Thorntons
The office space/reading room.
The “cosy” office/reading room. Image: Thorntons
Bedroom two.
There are four bedrooms in the property. Image: Thorntons
The upstairs hallway.
The upstairs hallway. Image: Thorntons
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Thorntons
The property is set withing Tentsmuir Forest.
The steading is surrounded by the trees of the forest. Image: Thorntons

The house is nestled among the trees of Tentsmuir Forest, which covers hundreds of acres.

The site – run by Forestry and Land Scotland – includes several walking routes, seasonal activities and a beautiful beach.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £325,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a farmhouse near Old Largoward with 16 acres of land is for sale for offers over £695,000.

And just down the road in St Andrews, The Golf Cottage – a stone’s throw from the Old Course – is on the market.

