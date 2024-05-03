Perthshire bowlers with disabilities left devastated as sport cut from Dewars Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire bowlers with disabilities left devastated as sport cut from Dewars Centre

Three Perthshire players with disabilities won the Munro Cup with Scotland last week but now have nowhere to train or practice.

By Sean O'Neil
Ryan Tamburrino, Frazer Hutchison, Graeme Panton and Jamie-Lee Lutton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ryan Tamburrino, Frazer Hutchison, Graeme Panton and Jamie-Lee Lutton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire teenager with cerebral palsy fears his international sporting career is under threat after indoor bowls was scrapped from his training centre.

Frazer Hutchison, 18, was part of the Scotland team who took home the Munro Cup – an indoor bowls international series for people with learning disabilities – in April.

Two other members of the team, Graeme Panton and Jamie-Leigh Lutton, are also from Perthshire, as is coach Fiona Taylor and her son Ryan Tamburrino who made the squad last year.

But the team’s future has been thrown into doubt after a decision was made to replace the indoor bowling carpet at Perth’s Dewars Centre with gym equipment from the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre.

‘It’s his life’

Lindsay, whose son has been diagnosed with a number of health issues, described the situation as “unbelievable”.

Lindsay Hutchison and son Frazer Hutchison. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “Having bowling has been his way into sport, it’s his life.

“It’s the ability of going into Perth and mixing with other people, it’s been a great thing for him.

“He has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties so it’s one of the only sports he can play.”

The Scotland team only train once a month in Falkirk, so the Perthshire teammates rely on Dewars to train and play through the week.

The closest carpet to them will now be either Dundee or Dunfermline.

“He (Frazer) plays three times a week in Dewars,” Lindsay said.

“It’s five times a week with practice – he won’t be able to go to Dundee or Dunfermline five times a week.

“It’s just a shame that Perth is closing.”

Indoor bowlers Jamie-Leigh Lutton, Graeme Panton, Frazer Hutchison and their coach Fiona Taylor after winning the Munro Cup with Scotland. Image: Lindsay Hutchison

Perth bowlers can’t train at Dewars

The indoor bowling club in Perth were told earlier this year that their carpet at Dewars was to be replaced with gym equipment from the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre.

The equipment has to to be moved after Bell’s was swamped when the council forgot to close the floodgates last year during heavy storms.

The gym equipment in Bell’s was brought there from Rodney Pavilion which the council closed in 2022.

Last week, the local authority announce the preferred bidder to take over the Rodney Pavilion was the owner of a private gym.

With no indoor bowling facility yet included in plans for a new Perth leisure centre, the controversial decision by Perth and Kinross Council and Live Active Leisure has effectively ended the ability to play indoor bowls in the city.

‘The players are devastated’

Fiona Taylor, who coaches the Perthshire contingent of Team Scotland, lambasted the decision to double the amount of gyms, while taking away the ability of her squad to play the sport they love.

Fiona Taylor, coach. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s astounding that they’ve managed to close a club when they have so many talented players,” she told The Courier.

“How they have come to this decision is unbelievable.

“It will put their place in the (Scotland) team under threat, the players are devastated.

“The players love it and it’s been snatched away from them, give Rodney the gym and give us at least four rinks (at Dewars).”

The coach said the decision was taken without consultation – an accusation levelled at the council and Live Active Leisure by numerous clubs within the city.

“It’s an inclusive sport,” said Fiona, whose 82-year-old husband still plays.

“It’s there for everyone – but they’ve cut them from the knees down.”

What has the council said?

The local authority say they “appreciate” the loss of the indoor bowling facility is “upsetting” to those who play the sport.

However they continue to refuse to include it in new plans going forward.

The decision to remove indoor bowls from the city sparked the resignation of the Live Active Leisure vice-chairman in January.

Perth Indoor Bowling club members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Courier campaign, Protect Perth Leisure, wants to see a future for all sports included in plans by the council when they come forward again in August.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Indoor bowling only accounts for less than one per cent of visits to leisure facilities in Perth and Kinross and is declining in popularity.

“By comparison, gym and fitness activities account for more than a quarter (28%) of visits with demand expected to increase.

“Because of this, there are no plans to include an indoor bowling rink in any new facility.”

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has backed the Protect Perth Leisure campaign. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They added: “Live Active Leisure, which operates leisure centres in Perth and Kinross, took the decision to relocate the fitness offer (gym and studios) from Bell’s to Dewars after proposals to consolidate Perth’s three leisure centres into a new facility was agreed by the council in January.

“Rodney Pavilion was closed in 2022 and was marketed for sale after no applications for a Community Asset Transfer were received.

“A preferred bidder was chosen by the Property Sub-Committee and the site will be operated as a private, commercial enterprise once the sale is completed.”

