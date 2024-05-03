Perthshire bowlers with disabilities left devastated as sport cut from Dewars Centre

A Perthshire teenager with cerebral palsy fears his international sporting career is under threat after indoor bowls was scrapped from his training centre.

Frazer Hutchison, 18, was part of the Scotland team who took home the Munro Cup – an indoor bowls international series for people with learning disabilities – in April.

Two other members of the team, Graeme Panton and Jamie-Leigh Lutton, are also from Perthshire, as is coach Fiona Taylor and her son Ryan Tamburrino who made the squad last year.

But the team’s future has been thrown into doubt after a decision was made to replace the indoor bowling carpet at Perth’s Dewars Centre with gym equipment from the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre.

‘It’s his life’

Lindsay, whose son has been diagnosed with a number of health issues, described the situation as “unbelievable”.

He told The Courier: “Having bowling has been his way into sport, it’s his life.

“It’s the ability of going into Perth and mixing with other people, it’s been a great thing for him.

“He has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties so it’s one of the only sports he can play.”

The Scotland team only train once a month in Falkirk, so the Perthshire teammates rely on Dewars to train and play through the week.

The closest carpet to them will now be either Dundee or Dunfermline.

“He (Frazer) plays three times a week in Dewars,” Lindsay said.

“It’s five times a week with practice – he won’t be able to go to Dundee or Dunfermline five times a week.

“It’s just a shame that Perth is closing.”

Perth bowlers can’t train at Dewars

The indoor bowling club in Perth were told earlier this year that their carpet at Dewars was to be replaced with gym equipment from the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre.

The equipment has to to be moved after Bell’s was swamped when the council forgot to close the floodgates last year during heavy storms.

The gym equipment in Bell’s was brought there from Rodney Pavilion which the council closed in 2022.

Last week, the local authority announce the preferred bidder to take over the Rodney Pavilion was the owner of a private gym.

With no indoor bowling facility yet included in plans for a new Perth leisure centre, the controversial decision by Perth and Kinross Council and Live Active Leisure has effectively ended the ability to play indoor bowls in the city.

‘The players are devastated’

Fiona Taylor, who coaches the Perthshire contingent of Team Scotland, lambasted the decision to double the amount of gyms, while taking away the ability of her squad to play the sport they love.

“It’s astounding that they’ve managed to close a club when they have so many talented players,” she told The Courier.

“How they have come to this decision is unbelievable.

“It will put their place in the (Scotland) team under threat, the players are devastated.

“The players love it and it’s been snatched away from them, give Rodney the gym and give us at least four rinks (at Dewars).”

The coach said the decision was taken without consultation – an accusation levelled at the council and Live Active Leisure by numerous clubs within the city.

“It’s an inclusive sport,” said Fiona, whose 82-year-old husband still plays.

“It’s there for everyone – but they’ve cut them from the knees down.”

What has the council said?

The local authority say they “appreciate” the loss of the indoor bowling facility is “upsetting” to those who play the sport.

However they continue to refuse to include it in new plans going forward.

The decision to remove indoor bowls from the city sparked the resignation of the Live Active Leisure vice-chairman in January.

The Courier campaign, Protect Perth Leisure, wants to see a future for all sports included in plans by the council when they come forward again in August.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Indoor bowling only accounts for less than one per cent of visits to leisure facilities in Perth and Kinross and is declining in popularity.

“By comparison, gym and fitness activities account for more than a quarter (28%) of visits with demand expected to increase.

“Because of this, there are no plans to include an indoor bowling rink in any new facility.”

They added: “Live Active Leisure, which operates leisure centres in Perth and Kinross, took the decision to relocate the fitness offer (gym and studios) from Bell’s to Dewars after proposals to consolidate Perth’s three leisure centres into a new facility was agreed by the council in January.

“Rodney Pavilion was closed in 2022 and was marketed for sale after no applications for a Community Asset Transfer were received.

“A preferred bidder was chosen by the Property Sub-Committee and the site will be operated as a private, commercial enterprise once the sale is completed.”