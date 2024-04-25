Ex-Saints goalie on course to reopen Perth’s Rodney Pavilion as a gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ex-Saints goalie on course to reopen Perth’s Rodney Pavilion as a gym

Personal trainer Kevin Cuthbert says he will 'absolutely make sure' the Perth landmark is returned to use as a gym

By Morag Lindsay
Rodney Pavlion, with photo of Kevin Cuthbert in goal alongside
The Rodney Pavilion may soon be in the safe hands of former St Johnstone keeper Kevin Cuthbert.

A former St Johnstone goalkeeper is set to become the new owner of Perth’s Rodney Pavilion.

And Kevin Cuthbert has pledged he is committed to reopening the much-loved landmark as a gym.

Councillors met this week to choose a preferred bidder for the venue, which closed in 2022.

Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training was selected out of five submitted bids.

The former professional footballer has worked as a personal trainer since 2011.

He opened his first gym in 2020.

Kevin Cuthbert in shirt and tie
Kevin Cuthbert.

Kevin said: “As a business, we recognise the importance to the community of keeping Rodney as a gym facility and we will absolutely make sure that happens.

“Our intention is to further enhance our own service, allowing us to serve the community as best we can.”

He added: “We recognise there are further areas and programmes that we will now be able to facilitate in this space and hope to do so very quickly.

“We are fully respectful of the history and heritage of the building, and strive to bring as much happiness, and to continue to enhance the health and well being of the people of Perth.”

Kevin Cuthbert bid was one of five

The Rodney Pavilion was put on the market last summer.

Rodney Pavilion exterior.
The Rodney Pavilion is a Perth landmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The building was vacated by Live Active Leisure in 2022 when its gym equipment moved to the Bell’s Sports Centre.

Perth and Kinross Council had said it was open to applications for a community asset transfer. But none were submitted in time for its deadline.

Another former footballer and Perth gym boss had been fronting a rival bid for the venue.

Murray McDowell, who runs Routine Health and Fitness at Bridgend, was working with a group of businessmen who said they wanted to re-open the Rodney as a place to provide support for start-up businesses, along with a community gym and mental health hub.

Murray McDowell, arms folded, outside Rodney Pavilion, Perth
Murray McDowell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee considered the five bids in private on Tuesday.

Members accepted an officers’ recommendation to accept the bid from Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training.

Council leader Grant Laing said: “Rodney Pavilion has a fantastic city centre location and I am pleased it will still be a venue used to support the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“It is also great to see a local business expanding in Perth and I wish Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training all the best for the future.”

Former Saints star enjoyed two-decade career on pitch

Kevin Cuthbert rose through the youth ranks at McDiarmid Park and went on to make more than 100 appearances for St Johnstone.

Kevin Cuthbert smiling in goal
Kevin Cuthbert.

He also played for Morton, Ayr, Hamilton and Raith Rovers in a career spanning two decades.

Injury forced him into retirement in 2018, and he had a spell as caretaker at Rovers.

He now runs his Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training service out of his gym at Ladeside Business Centre on St Catherine’s Road.

Conversation