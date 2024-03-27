Bell’s Sports Centre gym moving to Dewars Centre after ‘catastrophic’ Perth flood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

Bell’s Sports Centre gym moving to Dewars Centre after ‘catastrophic’ Perth flood

The Bell's gym was wrecked after the Perth floodgates were left open last year, but the Dewars Centre is also slated for closure

By Morag Lindsay
Bell's Sports Centre sign pointing to venue
The gym at Bell's Sports Centre was damaged by flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bell’s Sports Centre bosses are abandoning the Perth venue’s gym after it was trashed by flooding last year.

Live Active Leisure has told users it is moving the Bell’s fitness gear to the Dewars Centre.

It’s six months since the Bell’s centre was swamped after the Perth floodgates were left open during torrential rain.

And it comes as both venues are facing the threat of closure.

The Bell’s Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all slated for the axe.

Perth and Kinross Council bosses want to scrap the three loss-making venues and replace them with a single new sports centre.

Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell’s Sports Centre was flooded when the River Tay burst its banks. Image: Roben Antoniewicz

The Courier has seen a letter sent to Bell’s gym users.

It makes reference to the “catastrophic flooding” and acknowledges how frustrating the last few months have been.

However, it also expresses excitement at the Dewars move, and says the new arrangement will be better than before.

The message states: “This development will see the Strathearn Hall at Dewars transformed into a 100+ station fitness gym with a comprehensive range of cardio, resistance, strength, and functional training equipment which we are confident will replicate, if not better, our previous offering at Bell’s Sports Centre that was proving extremely popular prior to the flooding.”

Dewars Centre exterior
The Bell’s Sports Centre gym gear is moving to the Dewars Centre at Glover Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It goes on: “We hope to have these facilities operational by the summer of this year and the same dedicated instructor team are looking forward to welcoming you to our new facilities.”

Bell’s Sports Centre ‘destination gym’ dreams short-lived

Live Active Leisure previously transferred all of its fitness activities from Perth’s Rodney Pavilion to Bell’s in 2022.

The move generated strong opposition from locals.

At the time Live Active Leisure said the intention was to create a “destination gym” at Bell’s.

However, the gym and fitness class programme has been curtailed since the venue was flooded last autumn.

Interior of Bell's Sports Centre gym showing dirty water all over floor and gym equipment under water
Bell’s Sports Centre gym was devastated by flooding. Image: Perthshire Local

The North Inch was deluged after the nearby flood gates were left open on the weekend of October 7-8.

The cost of repairing the damage to the Bell’s Sports Centre has been put at around £2 million.

Perth and Kinross Council was widely criticised for failing to protect the sports centre and surrounding residential properties from flooding.

And a controversial plan to close Bell’s, the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool emerged the following month.

The three venues are all more than 30 years old, and are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The three Perth sports centres could be relocated on a single site.

The council intends to replace them with a scaled-back version of the mothballed PH2O Perth sports centre.

And the public have been assured the new venue WILL feature an ice rink and leisure swimming after early reports suggested they would not be included.

Former footballer Murray McDowell recently revealed a plan to re-open a gym at the Rodney Pavilion.

The building was put on the market by Perth and Kinross Council and the property sub-committee will decide on a preferred bidder shortly.

 

Conversation