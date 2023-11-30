Perth sports centres face axe as cost-cutting proposal revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth sports centres face axe as cost-cutting proposal revealed

Consultants say Perth's three biggest sports centres could be located on a single site

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool is one of the three sports centres under scrutiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The future of Perth’s three leading sports venues is in doubt following a sweeping review of leisure and culture services.

Council bosses say Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre could all be located on a single site.

The three venues are all more than 30 years old, and are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

Consultants say the move would help to save millions of pounds in future spending.

Perth and Kinross councillors will consider the proposal when the full council meets next week.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool
Bell’s Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool all face an uncertain future.

It comes after councillors were told last week that the bill for repairing damage to Bell’s Sports Centre is likely to amount to £2 million.

The venue flooded at the beginning of October after the floodgates on the North Inch were left open during a weekend of heavy rain.

Perth sports centres proposal part of wider review

A number of other cost-cutting measures are also being put forward.

These include disposing of the Fergusson Gallery and William Soutar House in Perth.

Library services could be “consolidated” to community campuses and the AK Bell Library.

Fergusson Gallery exterior
The Fergusson Gallery could be offloaded.

And communities could be given more support to take on the running of community leisure venues themselves.

The recommendation follows a review of Perth and Kinross Council’s three arms length external organisations.

Live Active Leisure, which runs the sports centres, Perth Theatre and Concert
Hall and Culture Perth and Kinross have a combined annual expenditure of more than £18 million.

But consultants Glasgow Audit found the three ALEOs could be working much more closely together.

Perth Concert Hall exterior
Perth Concert Hall is also run by an arms length external organisation. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Their report also proposes a review of the management structure and a streamlining of departments where work is currently being duplicated.

There is no figure on likely job losses at present.

‘Do nothing’ scenario will cost council £20M

Councillors will discuss a report by Fiona Robertson, head of culture and community services.

In it, she writes: “The most significant revenue pressure is pay, followed by rising
energy and running costs of buildings.”

The report says the three AELOs have 35 properties between them. And these will require £20 million in spending over the next five years.

All but three are owned by the council.

The others – Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre – are owned by Live Active Leisure.

Head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson at perth city hall
Head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson.

Ms Robertson says: “There are challenges in relation to the future affordability of
maintaining three major sports venues in Perth.

“The combined operating deficits of Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s is currently £1.6M pa, projected to rise in coming years.

“These properties are all over 30 years old and increasingly at risk of unplanned failures, including increased flood risk as at PLP (Perth Leisure Pool) and Bell’s in 2020 and 2023.”

She says a “do nothing scenario” would require the council to spend an estimated £20M over the next five years to maintain all 35 current properties.

She goes on: “Taking the factors outlined above into account, the current ALEO property portfolio is unaffordable, based on current and likely future financial resources versus cost pressures and changing customer/audience needs.”

The full council will consider the report when it meets on Wednesday morning.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Phil and Andrea Vivian outside their home in Pitlochry.
Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they 'fell in love with' -…
Colourfully dressed characters in dress rehearsals for Perth Drama Club pantomime
Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people
Bank of Scotland branch exterior
Anger as mobile banking services axed from 15 Perthshire and Angus towns
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Embezzlement Coupar Angus Picture shows; Gary Moore. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/11/2023
Dundee youth worker embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS
'Huge privilege' for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth
Jordan Hart, a smiling, fair-haired teenager
Blairgowrie Christmas fundraiser will keep Jordan's memory alive, says sister
Auchterarder High Street
Auchterarder set for new banking 'hub' after loss of all its branches
Atholl Street, Pitlochry.
Carer asks for Pitlochry holiday let after locals 'not interested' in buying her home

Conversation