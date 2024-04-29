Stars of The Crown cast a line on Perthshire fishing trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars of The Crown cast a line on Perthshire fishing trip

The Crown stars Dominic West, Jim Murray and Matthew Goode joined fellow Hollywood actor pal Burn Gorman for a spot of fishing on the River Ericht.

The Crown stars Dominic West, Jim Murray and Matthew Goode joined fellow Hollywood actor Burn Gorman at the Meikleour Arms in Perthshire. Image: Claire Mercer Nairne.
By Gayle Ritchie

The Crown actors Dominic West, Jim Murray and Matthew Goode enjoyed a fishing trip in Perthshire – along with fellow Hollywood actor Burn Gorman.

The famous four were staying at the Meikleour Arms for a few days last week and fished the River Ericht in Blairgowrie.

They were spotted propping up the bar of the hotel one morning while promoting a wild salmon conservation campaign and were said to be “very jolly”, with the prospect of a day of fishing ahead.

Claire Mercer Nairne, whose family owns the Meikleour Arms and who is a member of the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board, said she was “chuffed to bits” when the celebrities offered to do a group photo for a good cause.

Hollywood stars in Perthshire

“Spring salmon fishing attracts anglers from all over the country and from all walks of life – but who would expect four Hollywood stars in April in a tiny Perthshire village!” she said.

Prince William and King Charles, played by Ed McVey and Dominic West. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
“It was a pleasure to see Jim and Burn again – they had both previously opened the Tay salmon fishing season at Meikleour.

“It was lovely of them to treat their friends Dominic and Matthew with some fishing on the beautiful River Ericht.”

Celebrities enjoyed woodland walks

Claire said the friends enjoyed walking through the area’s magnificent woodlands and that Perthshire Big Tree Country “didn’t disappoint”.

While Dominic portrayed Prince Charles – and then King Charles – during the final two seasons of the hit Netflix series, Jim played Prince Andrew in season five.

Matthew, meanwhile, portrayed Antony Armstrong-Jones – Princess Margaret’s playboy husband – in the second season of the biographical drama series.

He also starred as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey.

Matthew Goode as Tony and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in The Crown.
Claire said: “I was chuffed to bits when they offered to do a group photo supporting the environmental campaign Off The Table.

“They somehow all ended-up behind our bar to the delight of our team and of our guests who were finishing their breakfast.

“They were so very jolly, as one would expect when about to spend a wonderful day on the river.”

Actors impressed by hotel

Claire said the actors were “delighted” to find a “lovely hotel” that did not serve farmed salmon.

The Meikleour Arms was one of the very first restaurants in the UK to completely remove farmed salmon from their menu and are ambassadors for the Off The Table campaign.

This raises awareness of the environmental, welfare and sustainability issues surrounding the salmon farming industry.

Robson Green and Jim Murray officially opened salmon fishing season on the Tay at Meikleour in January 2022. Image: Kim Cessford.
Avid angler Jim, who also starred in Cutting It, launched the Tay salmon fishing season at Meikleour in January 2022, alongside his firm friend Robson Green.

He is an active ambassador for The Angling Trust and Atlantic Salmon Trust, and set up the collective Activist Anglers.

Jim Murray is married to actress Sarah Parish. Image: Supplied.
Claire said: “Jim is a passionate environmentalist. Activist Anglers encourages anglers to feel empowered and be more active by working together to hold polluters to account.

“They effect real change while also offering anglers the tools they need to become activists on the waterways they love.

“Activist Anglers work closely with Angling Trust and Fish Legal to offer opportunities to volunteer and support campaigns to protect our environment.”

Star of Hunger Games

Burn, meanwhile, launched the Tay salmon fishing season at Meikleour alongside novelist David Profumo in January 2023.

He portrayed Commander Hoff in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Burn Gorman on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven Bridge, Meikleour, in January 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

He also featured in Game of Thrones, Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, The Dark Knight Rises, The Man in the High Castle, Pacific Rim and its sequel, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

