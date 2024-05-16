Crews spend over an hour tackling lorry fire near Friarton Bridge as lane shut for ‘some time’

Fire crews spent more than an hour tackling a lorry fire near the Friarton Bridge on Thursday morning.

One lane south of the bridge on the M90 motorway is expected to be closed for “some time” while the scene is cleared.

Two crews from Perth were called to the blaze on the southbound carriageway at around 4.30am.

The bridge was shut at the height of the fire but has since reopened.

However, Traffic Scotland says one lane remains blocked and is likely to be so for “some time”.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call of an HGV trailer on fire near the Friarton Bridge.

“Two appliances from Perth were dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera at the incident.

“We received the stop message at 5.36am.”

Elsewhere, the A85 has reopened west of Perth after a crash near Almondbank.