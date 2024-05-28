Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper

Conor MacLeod was locked up for 34 months after admitting a string of offending in Kirkcaldy and Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
The Dens Road store. Image: Google.

A man who violently assaulted a Dundee shopkeeper because he could not pay for a breakfast ice lolly has been locked up for years.

Conor MacLeod arrived at the Keystore Xpress on Dens Road just after 9am and turned violent because he did not have enough cash to pay for the frozen treat.

He hurled an advertising board and a broken glass bottle at shopkeeper Ali Raza, as well as flashing a blade.

MacLeod also admitted raids on shops in Dundee and Kirkcaldy, among other crimes.

He was jailed for a total of 34 months.

Dens Road drama

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court McLeod arrived at the shop on August 16 last year and brought an ice lolly to the till at 9.10am.

He had no money and Mr Raza – who thought McLeod was under the influence of drink or drugs – told him to put the snack back and leave.

McLeod began to argue and “got into his face,” forcing Mr Raza to back away, before punching him to the left side of his head.

Told to leave again, McLeod took up a fighting stance and began trying to kick the shopkeeper, before repeatedly spitting in his face.

Police were called and McLeod picked up an advertising board and hurled it at Mr Raza, hitting his lower body.

He produced a Stanley knife with a three-inch blade.

A member of the public picked up a broom and confronted McLeod but the violent thug grabbed a broken glass bottle and launched it at Mr Raza.

The brave member of the public charged at McLeod and he finally fled.

McLeod pled guilty to assault.

Petty criminal

McLeod, 27, of Burnside Court, Dundee, admitted further crimes.

Earlier that morning, he had broken into the Co-op on Brook Street, Dundee to steal five bottles of whisky and two scratch cards.

On the night of July 14 2020, at a property in Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, he ripped a £20 dummy CCTV camera from the wall, breaking it.

Dundee Sheriff Court
MacLeod admitted his Dundee and Kirkcaldy crimes at the city’s sheriff court.

Along the road at another house, he sprayed “You’ve been robbed” on a garden summerhouse and cut the cable of the owner’s £8 fairy lights.

Later that night, he broke into the Nisa store on Dollar Crescent and stole booze and cigarettes.

He also admitted breaking into a house in Dallas Drive with the intention of stealing.

Tragic background

Defence solicitor James Laverty said: “His life has been blighted by drug misuse.

“He was spending time in Kirkcaldy in 2020.

“He ended up in homeless accommodation and in a peer group who were a lot older than him, a lot more experienced and were well known to the criminal justice system there.

“He began taking drugs substantially at that particular point.”

Mr Laverty explained McLeod had got back on track after moving in with his father in Newburgh but matters deteriorated when the older man died, leaving him homeless again.

He added: “He is utterly ashamed of himself in relation to these particular offences.

“Mr Raza was in the course of his employment and Mr McLeod’s behaviour that day was fairly lamentable, and he accepts that.”

Particular concern

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said two years of McLeod’s sentence were for the Keystore assault.

The sheriff said: “The assault charge gives me particular concern.

“This happened when you tried to purchase goods without any money for payment.

“This was a prolonged assault.

“This contributes absolutely nothing positive to Dundee or Kirkcaldy.”

