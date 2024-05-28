Ross County chief Roy MacGregor wants Staggies to copy Dundee blueprint as he points to benefits of Burnley alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ross County chief Roy MacGregor wants Staggies to copy Dundee blueprint as he points to benefits of Burnley alliance

The Staggies kept their place in the Premiership after a heavy play-off victory over Raith Rovers.

By George Cran
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (R). Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (R). Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Ross County want a piece of what Dundee have got going says Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor.

After celebrating his side’s play-off victory over Raith Rovers that secured Premiership football for another season, MacGregor pointed to the success of a trio of clubs as something to emulate in Dingwall.

Finishing 11th and having to go through the play-offs, like they have done in the last two seasons isn’t enough for the Ross County chief.

MacGregor name-checked the Dark Blues, Kilmarnock and St Mirren as clubs he wants to learn from after all three secured top-six finishes.

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Burnley chairman Alan Pace (second from left) next to Dundee managing directory John Nelms in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS

Alliances

And he referenced Dundee’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Burnley as something he wishes to emulate in the Highlands.

MacGregor told the Press & Journal: “It is hard work – it was a traumatic season.

“It was great on Sunday, but that’s twice we’ve been in 11th, so we need to take stock and make sure we’re not in that position again.

“I said that last year and I thought his time we had enough in the cupboard to avoid it.

“But we finished 11th again, and while it was great to get through the play-offs, we need to take stock.

Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates in front of the colourful Raith Rovers support.
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates in front of the colourful Raith Rovers support as the Staggies stay up. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“I’m not being negative, but we’ve not done what we’ve set out to do.

“We have to find a way of being 10th or better next season.

“You’ve seen what particularly Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee have done this season.

“There are alliances with other clubs you can benefit from. These are the clubs you have to follow, not the top five or six.

“We have to find a way to do what they’ve done this season.”

