Ross County chief Roy MacGregor wants Staggies to copy Dundee blueprint as he points to benefits of Burnley alliance

Ross County want a piece of what Dundee have got going says Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor.

After celebrating his side’s play-off victory over Raith Rovers that secured Premiership football for another season, MacGregor pointed to the success of a trio of clubs as something to emulate in Dingwall.

Finishing 11th and having to go through the play-offs, like they have done in the last two seasons isn’t enough for the Ross County chief.

MacGregor name-checked the Dark Blues, Kilmarnock and St Mirren as clubs he wants to learn from after all three secured top-six finishes.

Alliances

And he referenced Dundee’s ‘strategic alliance’ with Burnley as something he wishes to emulate in the Highlands.

MacGregor told the Press & Journal: “It is hard work – it was a traumatic season.

“It was great on Sunday, but that’s twice we’ve been in 11th, so we need to take stock and make sure we’re not in that position again.

“I said that last year and I thought his time we had enough in the cupboard to avoid it.

“But we finished 11th again, and while it was great to get through the play-offs, we need to take stock.

“I’m not being negative, but we’ve not done what we’ve set out to do.

“We have to find a way of being 10th or better next season.

“You’ve seen what particularly Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee have done this season.

“There are alliances with other clubs you can benefit from. These are the clubs you have to follow, not the top five or six.

“We have to find a way to do what they’ve done this season.”