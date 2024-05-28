Fife Man, 36, reported and another man injured in Fife crash The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital. By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald May 28 2024, 9:47am May 28 2024, 9:47am Share Man, 36, reported and another man injured in Fife crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4993391/man-reported-crash-crossgates/ Copy Link The B981 near Woodlea Farm in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View A man will be reported to prosecutors after another man was hurt in a crash in Fife. Emergency services were called to the three-car collision on the B981 near Crossgates at around 5.20pm on Monday. Locals said the road was blocked near Woodlea Farm after the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the B981, Crossgates, around 5.20pm on Monday. “Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. “A 36-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”