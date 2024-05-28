Man, 36, reported and another man injured in Fife crash

A man will be reported to prosecutors after another man was hurt in a crash in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the three-car collision on the B981 near Crossgates at around 5.20pm on Monday.

Locals said the road was blocked near Woodlea Farm after the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the B981, Crossgates, around 5.20pm on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“A 36-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”