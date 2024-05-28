Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office has issued its third alert for the region in the last week.

By Andrew Robson
The latest yellow warning.
The latest yellow warning. Image: Met Office

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has put out its third yellow alert for the region in the last week.

Some areas have already been hit with flooding after downpours in recent days, including Rosyth, where a woman’s home flooded for the fifth time in five years on Sunday.

The latest alert comes into force at 10am on Wednesday and runs until 7pm.

Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling are covered by the warning, which could cause travel disruption and flash flooding.

Rainfall forecast on Wednesday afternoon across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Rainfall forecast on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Met Office

Heavy rain could spark flash floods, with a “small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office warning says: “Early showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread later in the morning for the afternoon.

“Where showers and storms develop they could be slow-moving and prolonged, bringing 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour and potentially 30-40 mm in a few hours.

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.”

