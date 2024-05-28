Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has put out its third yellow alert for the region in the last week.

Some areas have already been hit with flooding after downpours in recent days, including Rosyth, where a woman’s home flooded for the fifth time in five years on Sunday.

The latest alert comes into force at 10am on Wednesday and runs until 7pm.

Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling are covered by the warning, which could cause travel disruption and flash flooding.

Heavy rain could spark flash floods, with a “small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office warning says: “Early showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread later in the morning for the afternoon.

“Where showers and storms develop they could be slow-moving and prolonged, bringing 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour and potentially 30-40 mm in a few hours.

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.”