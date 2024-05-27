Rosyth pensioner flooded for fifth time in five years to sell up to stop ‘repeated trauma’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rosyth pensioner flooded for fifth time in five years to sell up to stop ‘repeated trauma’

Annette Young hasn't lived in her home for 18 months due to flooding. It flooded yet again on Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
Rosyth resident, Annette Young, and the flooding in Park Road.
Rosyth resident Annette Young and the flooding in Park Road. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson/Annette Young

A Rosyth resident whose home has been flooded five times in five years says she will sell up to save her health.

Annette Young is still waiting to return to her home 18 months on from a flood that wrecked her property.

Since November her Park Road property has flooded a further three times – the most recent on Sunday.

Yesterday heavy rain left the road submerged under at least a foot of water, with homes and gardens covered in mud and debris.

Park Road in Rosyth flooded for fifth time in five years

Annette, 70, told The Courier, that Sunday’s flooding had left her with no choice but to move away for good.

“We live in fear of flooding every single time it rains,” she said.

“I just don’t know if my health or my nerves can take it any longer, it’s a living hell.

Annette Young has been waiting 18 months to move back into here home after previous flooding.
Annette Young has been waiting 18 months to move back into her home. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“Thankfully the flood water only came up to the step last night but it did flood the garden once again, leaving all the mud and sludge.

“Repairs are still being carried out to my house 18 months after a previous flooding which ruined everything.

“Since then the street had been flooded out at least three times.

“The council have given us sandbags and flood block defences but it doesn’t work.

“Even if I had the strength to use them it would be of little use.

“It’s been going on for years but nothing ever changes.

“We’ve had engineers out, water company officers, council inspectors but it still continues.

Annette's flooded garden.
Annette Young’s flooded garden on Sunday. Image: Annette Young

Sunday’s flooding has left weary locals facing a massive clean-up job once again.

One Park Road resident said the flooding had left raw sewage and condoms washed up in her garden.

Raw sewage and condoms washed up in garden

She added: “The filth and mess that is left is disgusting.

“We’ve had raw sewage, condoms and rubbish washed up in our garden.

“I can’t sleep if it’s raining at night due to the stress of whether we’ll be flooded again.”

Flooding in Park Road, Rosyth in April 2024.
Flooding in Park Road, Rosyth in April 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Just last month, Park Road residents told The Courier they were being ‘held hostage’ to the weather after flooding.

In 2019 firefighters had to use boats to rescue Park Road residents trapped in their homes by floodwater.

Further calls were made in 2022 for more to be done to tackle the threat of flooding in the Park Road area of Rosyth.

Annette added: “I can’t live like this any long as the stress of it all is seriously affecting my health.

“I moved here seven years ago and despite everything I want to live here but I can’t face the repeated trauma any longer.

“Once the repairs to my house have finally been completed I’m going to live with my son in Dunfermline.”

More from Fife

Roshan Baral with his Mercedes.
Fife sushi chef caught drink-driving Mercedes home after Eid celebrations
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Driver training has begun on the new Levenmouth rail link, meaning the first train has run on the new line. Picture shows; First train using new Levenmouth rail link. Leven. Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign Date; 08/01/2024
Levenmouth rail link: Opening ceremony details, routes, train times and ticket prices revealed
Commodore Ralph Webster, power boat instructor Andrew Lumsden, Archie Dowdell and Alex Middleton from RS Electric Boats on the new boat at Wormit Boating Club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New Wormit Boating Club electric safety vessel is UK first
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
6
Met Office maps show yellow weather warning and rainfall over Tayside and Fife on Monday.
New 11-hour yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife
Man arrested after throwing slates from Kirkcaldy hotel roof
Man to appear in court after 'slates thrown from Kirkcaldy hotel roof'
kayaker rescued from the Tay
Stranded kayaker rescued from the Tay by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew
Police have issued an appeal to trace Benjamin Brown. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Bathgate man, 33, may have travelled to Fife
Tara O'Leary loves living in Falkland.
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Falkland
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer loses bid to have prison sentence slashed