Rosyth pensioner flooded for fifth time in five years to sell up to stop ‘repeated trauma’

A Rosyth resident whose home has been flooded five times in five years says she will sell up to save her health.

Annette Young is still waiting to return to her home 18 months on from a flood that wrecked her property.

Since November her Park Road property has flooded a further three times – the most recent on Sunday.

Yesterday heavy rain left the road submerged under at least a foot of water, with homes and gardens covered in mud and debris.

Park Road in Rosyth flooded for fifth time in five years

Annette, 70, told The Courier, that Sunday’s flooding had left her with no choice but to move away for good.

“We live in fear of flooding every single time it rains,” she said.

“I just don’t know if my health or my nerves can take it any longer, it’s a living hell.

“Thankfully the flood water only came up to the step last night but it did flood the garden once again, leaving all the mud and sludge.

“Repairs are still being carried out to my house 18 months after a previous flooding which ruined everything.

“Since then the street had been flooded out at least three times.

“The council have given us sandbags and flood block defences but it doesn’t work.

“Even if I had the strength to use them it would be of little use.

“It’s been going on for years but nothing ever changes.

“We’ve had engineers out, water company officers, council inspectors but it still continues.

Sunday’s flooding has left weary locals facing a massive clean-up job once again.

One Park Road resident said the flooding had left raw sewage and condoms washed up in her garden.

Raw sewage and condoms washed up in garden

She added: “The filth and mess that is left is disgusting.

“We’ve had raw sewage, condoms and rubbish washed up in our garden.

“I can’t sleep if it’s raining at night due to the stress of whether we’ll be flooded again.”

Just last month, Park Road residents told The Courier they were being ‘held hostage’ to the weather after flooding.

In 2019 firefighters had to use boats to rescue Park Road residents trapped in their homes by floodwater.

Further calls were made in 2022 for more to be done to tackle the threat of flooding in the Park Road area of Rosyth.

Annette added: “I can’t live like this any long as the stress of it all is seriously affecting my health.

“I moved here seven years ago and despite everything I want to live here but I can’t face the repeated trauma any longer.

“Once the repairs to my house have finally been completed I’m going to live with my son in Dunfermline.”