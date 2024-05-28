Hunt for ‘wounded’ man after ‘unprovoked’ attack on woman in Dundee close

Police are hunting for a “wounded” man after an “unprovoked” attack on a woman in a Dundee close.

The woman was assaulted in a block of flats on Sandeman Street between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday May 18.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene after receiving a wound to his face or neck.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late 40s, about 5ft 5in tall and of skinny build, with dark receding hair which was bald on top.

He was wearing a dark jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and no coat.

Police say attack on Sandeman Street ‘unprovoked’

It is understood that the victim was helped by a man and woman – described as being in their late 30s or early 40s – who were passing by.

Police have confirmed there will be an increased presence in the area to provide community reassurance as they carry out an investigation.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “We believe this to have been an unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive inquiries in the local area.

“If any residents on Sandeman Street believe they witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or you are one of the individuals who assisted the victim, we would like to hear from you.

“Anyone with any information on this incident, or any suspicious activity, should please call police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”