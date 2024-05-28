Hunt for ‘wounded’ man after ‘unprovoked’ attack on woman in Dundee close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for ‘wounded’ man after ‘unprovoked’ attack on woman in Dundee close

Police are ramping up patrols in the area following the assault.

By Chloe Burrell
Sandeman Street in Dundee.
Sandeman Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a “wounded” man after an “unprovoked” attack on a woman in a Dundee close.

The woman was assaulted in a block of flats on Sandeman Street between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday May 18.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene after receiving a wound to his face or neck.

The man is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late 40s, about 5ft 5in tall and of skinny build, with dark receding hair which was bald on top.

He was wearing a dark jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and no coat.

Police say attack on Sandeman Street ‘unprovoked’

It is understood that the victim was helped by a man and woman – described as being in their late 30s or early 40s – who were passing by.

Police have confirmed there will be an increased presence in the area to provide community reassurance as they carry out an investigation.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “We believe this to have been an unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive inquiries in the local area.

“If any residents on Sandeman Street believe they witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or you are one of the individuals who assisted the victim, we would like to hear from you.

“Anyone with any information on this incident, or any suspicious activity, should please call police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

