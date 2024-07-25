Pet shop chain Jollyes lodges plan to open new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pet shop chain Jollyes lodges plan to open new Dundee store

The firm sells a wide range of pet food, supplies and accessories.

By Andrew Robson
Jollyes has lodged plans for a store in Dundee
Jollyes already has stores in Perth, Glenrothes and Stirling. Image: Jollyes

Pet retailer Jollyes is set to open a new store in Dundee.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council for permission to fit out a unit at the Kingsway West Retail Park.

If approved, £100,000 worth of work will be carried out at the unit last occupied by electronics retailer Maplin.

Jollyes – which sells a wide range of pet food, supplies and accessories – already has stores in Perth, Glenrothes and Stirling.

Jollyes lodges plan for Dundee store

A spokesperson for Jollyes said: “We’d certainly love to be able to bring pet parents in Dundee the service and low prices that we’re famous for.

“But, we’re not yet able to confirm an opening at this stage, despite the warrant application.”

Jollyes is “one of Britain’s fastest-growing retailers” having opened 30 new stores in the past 30 months.

The former Maplin unit at the Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee
The former Maplin unit at the Kingsway West Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

A Jollyes store typically employs up to 12 colleagues and has a community pet clinic.

The target date for a decision on the building warrant application is August 20.

It comes as the Carpetright store at the retail park shut with immediate effect after the retailer entered insolvency earlier this month.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Does Dundee need a new pet shop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

Conversation