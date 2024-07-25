Pet shop chain Jollyes lodges plan to open new Dundee store

Pet retailer Jollyes is set to open a new store in Dundee.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council for permission to fit out a unit at the Kingsway West Retail Park.

If approved, £100,000 worth of work will be carried out at the unit last occupied by electronics retailer Maplin.

Jollyes – which sells a wide range of pet food, supplies and accessories – already has stores in Perth, Glenrothes and Stirling.

A spokesperson for Jollyes said: “We’d certainly love to be able to bring pet parents in Dundee the service and low prices that we’re famous for.

“But, we’re not yet able to confirm an opening at this stage, despite the warrant application.”

Jollyes is “one of Britain’s fastest-growing retailers” having opened 30 new stores in the past 30 months.

A Jollyes store typically employs up to 12 colleagues and has a community pet clinic.

The target date for a decision on the building warrant application is August 20.

It comes as the Carpetright store at the retail park shut with immediate effect after the retailer entered insolvency earlier this month.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

