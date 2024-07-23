Jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Six Carpetright shops are closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling despite a rescue deal to save the company from collapse.

Rival retailer Tapi is to buy 54 stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in an administration deal.

However, 213 stores are set to close with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

Among them are the shops in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Stirling.

Tapi Carpets and Floors Limited said it was “desperately sad” not to be able to save all stores from closure.

In a statement, it said: “Tapi has rescued the Carpetright brand, IP and 54 stores following the administration of Carpetright Ltd.

“This will save the jobs of over 300 people, whilst enabling Tapi to expand into a number of areas we don’t currently serve.

“We are desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders.

“However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.

“Carpetright has been materially loss-making for a number of years, and it has significant debt held by the owner.”

Administrator ‘committed to helping affected staff’

Zel Hussain, joint administrator at PwC, said: “The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies.

“We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.”

The administrators say orders made at stores now set for closure “are unable to be fulfilled” and recommended customers to contact their card provider in order to potentially secure a refund.

Carpetright, which is owned by Nestware Holdings, filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

The Courier has asked for details on the number of jobs being lost in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, and when the stores will close.