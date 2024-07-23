Jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

It comes despite a rescue deal by rival retailer Tapi.

By Neil Henderson
Carpetright at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee.
Carpetright at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Six Carpetright shops are closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling despite a rescue deal to save the company from collapse.

Rival retailer Tapi is to buy 54 stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in an administration deal.

However, 213 stores are set to close with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

Among them are the shops in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Stirling.

Tapi Carpets and Floors Limited said it was “desperately sad” not to be able to save all stores from closure.

Tapi ‘desperately sad’ not to save Carpetright shops from closure

In a statement, it said: “Tapi has rescued the Carpetright brand, IP and 54 stores following the administration of Carpetright Ltd.

“This will save the jobs of over 300 people, whilst enabling Tapi to expand into a number of areas we don’t currently serve.

“We are desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders.

“However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable.

“Carpetright has been materially loss-making for a number of years, and it has significant debt held by the owner.”

Administrator ‘committed to helping affected staff’

Zel Hussain, joint administrator at PwC, said: “The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies.

“We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.”

The administrators say orders made at stores now set for closure “are unable to be fulfilled” and recommended customers to contact their card provider in order to potentially secure a refund.

Carpetright in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Carpetright, which is owned by Nestware Holdings, filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

The Courier has asked for details on the number of jobs being lost in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, and when the stores will close.

  • Are you affected by the closure of the Carpetright stores? Contact us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk

