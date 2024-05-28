Leven cafe with ‘best coffee in town’ shuts earlier than planned due to ‘structural problems’

A Leven coffee shop has shut down earlier than planned due to “structural problems” in the building.

Oscars Coffee on High Street has been running for the past six years.

There were plans to close the business on June 14 but it has been forced to shut now due to “ongoing structural problems” in the building it occupies.

It comes after the cafe was hit by flooding in recent days.

A Facebook post by Oscars Coffee said: “I’m sad we we did not get the chance to say goodbye to all our loyal customers or be able to give them the last chance to come in the shop, but from the bottom of my heart I truly appreciate the support you have given us over the last six years we have been on the High Street.

“As someone that has been through the care system, I have never really had many people that I could count on or call family, but the Leven community took me in with open arms and has been my rock for so many years.

“So for that, I want to thank you all. I just want to wish Leven and all businesses good

luck for the future.”

Customers express sadness at closure of Oscars Coffee in Leven

The business previously confirmed it would shut due to “forever rising costs, roadworks and health-related issues”.

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure.

Jules Herd wrote: “Best coffee in the town. Wishing you nothing but all the love and positivity.”

Rachel Rodger said: “So sorry to hear you weren’t able to get your final days.

“We will miss our Saturday breakfast bacon rolls and coffee. All the best for the future.”

John Kuczynski posted: “Didn’t manage in as often as I would have liked but as it’s already been said, best coffee in Leven plus a very calming atmosphere.”