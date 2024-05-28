Leven cafe with ‘best coffee in town’ shuts earlier than planned due to ‘structural problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven cafe with ‘best coffee in town’ shuts earlier than planned due to ‘structural problems’

Oscars Coffee has been hit with flooding in recent days.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Leven coffee shop closing
Oscars Coffee on Leven High Street. Image: Oscars Coffee/Facebook

A Leven coffee shop has shut down earlier than planned due to “structural problems” in the building.

Oscars Coffee on High Street has been running for the past six years.

There were plans to close the business on June 14 but it has been forced to shut now due to “ongoing structural problems” in the building it occupies.

It comes after the cafe was hit by flooding in recent days.

A Facebook post by Oscars Coffee said: “I’m sad we we did not get the chance to say goodbye to all our loyal customers or be able to give them the last chance to come in the shop, but from the bottom of my heart I truly appreciate the support you have given us over the last six years we have been on the High Street.

“As someone that has been through the care system, I have never really had many people that I could count on or call family, but the Leven community took me in with open arms and has been my rock for so many years.

“So for that, I want to thank you all. I just want to wish Leven and all businesses good
luck for the future.”

Customers express sadness at closure of Oscars Coffee in Leven

The business previously confirmed it would shut due to “forever rising costs, roadworks and health-related issues”.

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure.

Jules Herd wrote: “Best coffee in the town. Wishing you nothing but all the love and positivity.”

Rachel Rodger said: “So sorry to hear you weren’t able to get your final days.

“We will miss our Saturday breakfast bacon rolls and coffee. All the best for the future.”

John Kuczynski posted: “Didn’t manage in as often as I would have liked but as it’s already been said, best coffee in Leven plus a very calming atmosphere.”

Conversation