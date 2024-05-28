UHI Perth chiefs urged to re-think nursery closure as new figures show deficit is £1.3m lower

UHI Perth bosses are being urged to start a fresh consultation on plans to cut jobs and close the on-campus nursery after it emerged its financial outlook is less bleak than it had claimed.

Campaigners were originally told the cuts were necessary to plug a £4 million black hole in the institutions finances.

But Pete Wishart MP says he has now been told the true deficit is £2.7m.

The closure of the college nursery, one of the most controversial proposals, would save UHI Perth just £66,000.

Mr Wishart has condemned UHI Perth Principal Dr Margaret Cook over her handling of the institution’s finances. The Perth and North Perthshire MP labelled it a “catastrophe”.

It follows a meeting between the pair on Friday.

Mr Wishart is now calling for a new consultation, based on the smaller figure.

He said: “The meeting with Dr Cook was simply extraordinary. And it is clear that her handling of UHI Perth’s financial difficulties has turned it into an outright catastrophe.

“I was astonished to hear that the savage consultation was predicated on a £4m deficit, when the true figure is actually £2.7m.

“As an absolute minimum, the consultation must be withdrawn and a new one drawn up which takes into account this significantly smaller deficit.”

UHI Perth nursery cuts ‘incredibly detrimental’ to community

UHI Perth bosses announced in April they wanted to shut the nursery and cut up to 70 jobs elsewhere. At the time it was said this was in order to plug a £4m deficit.

Families have staged protests against the proposal. Many say they rely on the service to continue their studies, or work at UHI Perth. Others live in the local community and say there are no alternative places elsewhere.

The nursery, which employs 12 people, is full with 57 children on its register. There is a waiting list for places after summer.

Last week, the Save Perth UHI Nursery campaign slammed the lack of time given to find a solution.

These proposals come less than year after bosses threatened to cut the nursery – before later deciding to save it.

The Save Perth UHI Nursery campaign is calling for Dr Cook to “shelf the idea” of closing the nursery.

Campaigners say it would be “incredibly detrimental to the whole campus and wider community as a whole”.

Mr Wishart added: “We also heard that savings made by closing the nursery would be just £66,000.

“To even consider closing this cherished, lifeline facility for such a paltry saving is utterly immoral and incomprehensible.

“Dr Cook now has a final opportunity to show true leadership by immediately withdrawing the proposal to close the nursery and drawing up a new, proportionate consultation.

“Failing that, I think it would only be right at that stage for Dr Cook to consider her position as principal, having lost the confidence of the entire college community.”

UHI Perth Principal responds to criticism

In response, Dr Cook said: “We are continuing to consult with our trade unions this week to address financial sustainability proposals to ensure we can continue to deliver education and training in the future.

“Exceeding our required 30-day consultation period, these proposals are based on cost-saving recommendations from our internal workstreams, along with feedback and conclusions from all consultation meetings.

“These include a proposal to close our nursery. While the £66k details staff costs and income, it does not include the other considerable overheads required to run a nursery.”

She added: “We acknowledge that this situation is challenging and uncertain for everyone involved and are committed to communicating the outcome from the collective consultation process shortly.”