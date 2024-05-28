UHI Perth chiefs urged to re-think nursery closure as new figures show deficit is £1.3m lower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth chiefs urged to re-think nursery closure as new figures show deficit is £1.3m lower

The cuts were proposed to tackle a £4m black hole in UHI Perth finances but a local MP says he's been told the deficit is actually £2.7m

By Isla Glen
Pete Wishart with campaigners holding banner which reads 'save our nursery'
Pete Wishart says the UHI Perth cuts consultation is based on flawed figures. Image: Supplied.

UHI Perth bosses are being urged to start a fresh consultation on plans to cut jobs and close the on-campus nursery after it emerged its financial outlook is less bleak than it had claimed.

Campaigners were originally told the cuts were necessary to plug a £4 million black hole in the institutions finances.

But Pete Wishart MP says he has now been told the true deficit is £2.7m.

The closure of the college nursery, one of the most controversial proposals, would save UHI Perth just £66,000.

Mr Wishart has condemned UHI Perth Principal Dr Margaret Cook over her handling of the institution’s finances. The Perth and North Perthshire MP labelled it a “catastrophe”.

It follows a meeting between the pair on Friday.

Mr Wishart is now calling for a new consultation, based on the smaller figure.

Margaret Cook standing next to sign which reads 'UHI Perth: welcome to our campus'
UHI Perth Principal Dr Margaret Cook. Perth. Image: Supplied.

He said: “The meeting with Dr Cook was simply extraordinary. And it is clear that her handling of UHI Perth’s financial difficulties has turned it into an outright catastrophe.

“I was astonished to hear that the savage consultation was predicated on a £4m deficit, when the true figure is actually £2.7m.

“As an absolute minimum, the consultation must be withdrawn and a new one drawn up which takes into account this significantly smaller deficit.”

UHI Perth nursery cuts ‘incredibly detrimental’ to community

UHI Perth bosses announced in April they wanted to shut the nursery and cut up to 70 jobs elsewhere. At the time it was said this was in order to plug a £4m deficit.

Families have staged protests against the proposal. Many say they rely on the service to continue their studies, or work at UHI Perth. Others live in the local community and say there are no alternative places elsewhere.

Pete Wishart speaking to people holding 'hands off our nursery' and 'shame on you Perth UHI' placards
Pete Wishart with protestors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The nursery, which employs 12 people, is full with 57 children on its register. There is a waiting list for places after summer.

Last week, the Save Perth UHI Nursery campaign slammed the lack of time given to find a solution.

These proposals come less than year after bosses threatened to cut the nursery – before later deciding to save it.

The Save Perth UHI Nursery campaign is calling for Dr Cook to “shelf the idea” of closing the nursery.

Campaigners say it would be “incredibly detrimental to the whole campus and wider community as a whole”.

Mr Wishart added: “We also heard that savings made by closing the nursery would be just £66,000.

“To even consider closing this cherished, lifeline facility for such a paltry saving is utterly immoral and incomprehensible.

Protests at Perth College UHI.
One of the anti-cuts protests at Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Dr Cook now has a final opportunity to show true leadership by immediately withdrawing the proposal to close the nursery and drawing up a new, proportionate consultation.

“Failing that, I think it would only be right at that stage for Dr Cook to consider her position as principal, having lost the confidence of the entire college community.”

UHI Perth Principal responds to criticism

In response, Dr Cook said: “We are continuing to consult with our trade unions this week to address financial sustainability proposals to ensure we can continue to deliver education and training in the future.

“Exceeding our required 30-day consultation period, these proposals are based on cost-saving recommendations from our internal workstreams, along with feedback and conclusions from all consultation meetings.

“These include a proposal to close our nursery. While the £66k details staff costs and income, it does not include the other considerable overheads required to run a nursery.”

She added: “We acknowledge that this situation is challenging and uncertain for everyone involved and are committed to communicating the outcome from the collective consultation process shortly.”

Conversation