Fresh plans to close UHI Perth nursery and cut jobs as college faces £4 million deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fresh plans to close UHI Perth nursery and cut jobs as college faces £4 million deficit

A voluntary severance scheme is being launched for staff.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for UHI Perth College.
UHI Perth is proposing to close its on campus nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

UHI Perth’s nursery could close and jobs are set to be cut as the college faces a £4 million deficit.

Bosses have launched a consultation process with trade union officials over the proposals.

It comes less than a year after the nursery was saved from the threat of closure.

In a letter to nursery parents, Dr Margaret Cook, principal and chief executive, said the proposal to close the nursery had “not come lightly” but that options to adopt different financial models had been “exhausted”.

A final decision on its future will be made by the end of May and the nursery could close by the end of June.

Dr Cook added that Perth and Kinross Council has pledged to help parents affected should it shut.

Parents protesting in front of UHI Perth Nursery against its proposed closure
Parents protesting at UHI Perth Nursery in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A voluntary severance scheme is also being put in place for staff in an attempt to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The number of roles that could be cut has not been confirmed.

Dr Cook says the college sector is facing “formidable challenges” and that cuts are necessary to ensure it continues to offer an “excellent experience” for students.

She added: “Alongside reductions in funding and the cost-of-living crisis, we have rising staff and utility costs, leaving us with significant economic concerns and the requirement to create a financially stable future.

“We will analyse the resulting recommendations and progress the initiatives and measures which will align with our financial sustainability targets.

Protest sign at UHI Perth nursery.
A protest sign at the UHI Perth nursery Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We recognise this is an incredibly stressful time for everyone and wholeheartedly appreciate colleague’s patience, input and dedication throughout the extremely difficult nature of this consultation period of work.

“We are continuing to welcome input and feedback from across the college, holding various opportunities for staff and students to engage with us.

“We will also provide support for any staff affected by these proposals.”

John Swinney ‘hugely disappointed’ over proposal to close Perth UHI nursery

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, says he plans to meet with UHI Perth officials.

He said: “I am hugely disappointed that the leadership at Perth UHI are again proposing the closure of the nursery, along with very significant levels of job losses.

“If confirmed, these redundancies will be a hammer blow for affected staff, and my thoughts are with them during this time of uncertainty and worry.

“In addition to the loss of jobs, the closure of the nursery would make it significantly more difficult for staff and students with children to either work or complete their studies.

“I completely support all efforts to get Perth UHI to rethink these hugely damaging proposals, that will justifiably be causing significant anger amongst both the faculty and the student body.”

MP Pete Wishart claims cuts “would see UHI Perth stripped to the bone, resulting in untold damage to Perth’s standing as a university city”.

More from Perth & Kinross

Petit pas shoe shop in Perth
Plan for café at Perth city centre shop that closed after fire
UHI Perth is proposing to close its on campus nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man left deaf in one ear after teenager's vicious glassing at Blairgowrie pub
Cyril Lafong holding certificate in front of yellow flowers
Fife rock gardener lifts record 65th 'best in show' award at Perth
UHI Perth is proposing to close its on campus nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Danyl Johnson will present the prizes
Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland's biggest-ever…
UHI Perth is proposing to close its on campus nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
UHI Perth is proposing to close its on campus nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two police officers taken to hospital after Perth car chase and crash
Horses racing at Perth Racecourse.
Perth racegoers warned of 'significant delays' due to gas works
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Carnoustie child taken to hospital after schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip

Conversation