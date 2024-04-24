Fresh plans to close UHI Perth nursery and cut jobs as college faces £4 million deficit

UHI Perth’s nursery could close and jobs are set to be cut as the college faces a £4 million deficit.

Bosses have launched a consultation process with trade union officials over the proposals.

It comes less than a year after the nursery was saved from the threat of closure.

In a letter to nursery parents, Dr Margaret Cook, principal and chief executive, said the proposal to close the nursery had “not come lightly” but that options to adopt different financial models had been “exhausted”.

A final decision on its future will be made by the end of May and the nursery could close by the end of June.

Dr Cook added that Perth and Kinross Council has pledged to help parents affected should it shut.

A voluntary severance scheme is also being put in place for staff in an attempt to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The number of roles that could be cut has not been confirmed.

Dr Cook says the college sector is facing “formidable challenges” and that cuts are necessary to ensure it continues to offer an “excellent experience” for students.

She added: “Alongside reductions in funding and the cost-of-living crisis, we have rising staff and utility costs, leaving us with significant economic concerns and the requirement to create a financially stable future.

“We will analyse the resulting recommendations and progress the initiatives and measures which will align with our financial sustainability targets.

“We recognise this is an incredibly stressful time for everyone and wholeheartedly appreciate colleague’s patience, input and dedication throughout the extremely difficult nature of this consultation period of work.

“We are continuing to welcome input and feedback from across the college, holding various opportunities for staff and students to engage with us.

“We will also provide support for any staff affected by these proposals.”

John Swinney ‘hugely disappointed’ over proposal to close Perth UHI nursery

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, says he plans to meet with UHI Perth officials.

He said: “I am hugely disappointed that the leadership at Perth UHI are again proposing the closure of the nursery, along with very significant levels of job losses.

“If confirmed, these redundancies will be a hammer blow for affected staff, and my thoughts are with them during this time of uncertainty and worry.

“In addition to the loss of jobs, the closure of the nursery would make it significantly more difficult for staff and students with children to either work or complete their studies.

“I completely support all efforts to get Perth UHI to rethink these hugely damaging proposals, that will justifiably be causing significant anger amongst both the faculty and the student body.”

MP Pete Wishart claims cuts “would see UHI Perth stripped to the bone, resulting in untold damage to Perth’s standing as a university city”.