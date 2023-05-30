Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Parents win fight to stop nursery closure at UHI Perth College

The news came just hours after dozens of parents staged a protest over proposals that included closing down the facility.

By James Simpson
Parents protesting in front of UHI Perth Nursery against its proposed closure
Parents protesting at UHI Perth Nursery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Parents and staff at the UHI Perth College nursery have won their fight to keep it open.

The college, run by the University of the Highlands and Islands, is making cuts to plug a £3 million black hole in its finances with plans to slash 50 jobs.

The nursery, which is used by students, lecturers and the public, was included in the proposed cost-saving measures.

Lorenz Cairns, Depute Principal speaking with protesters during questions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, college bosses confirmed that the nursery will no longer be part of the consultation.

Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth’s principal and chief executive, said: “The collective consultation process within UHI Perth is progressing.

“We have met with our recognised trade unions and employee representatives on two occasions and met with a number of staff teams, individuals and external stakeholders as well as receiving feedback, questions and comments from both within and outside the college.”

Dr Cook confirmed that the college will be removing the nursery from the current consultation process, which will be extended to September.

Children will continue to be accepted for the 2023-24 academic year

She added: “The nursery manager will work with the vice principal to look at what options can be considered to make the nursery a viable option for the future.

“Children will continue to be accepted for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Staff have been informed and a letter will go out to parents and carers today.

“We will continue with securing approval for the enhanced voluntary severance scheme.

“The college remains in a position where we have a potential £3 million deficit going into the 2023/24 academic year, and we continue to have rising staff costs along with spiralling inflation and utility costs.

“The changes being considered are to ensure the long-term sustainability of UHI Perth.”

