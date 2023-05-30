Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘Disgusted’ parents protest over proposals to close UHI Perth nursery

The college is making cuts to plug a £3 million black hole in its finances.

By Kieran Webster
Parents protesting in front of UHI Perth Nursery against its proposed closure
Parents protesting at UHI Perth Nursery ahead of its proposed closure. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dozens of parents have staged a protest over proposals that could see the nursery at UHI Perth College closed.

The college, run by the University of the Highlands and Islands, is making cuts to plug a £3 million black hole in its finances – with plans to slash 50 jobs.

The nursery – which is used by students, lecturers and members of the public – is included in the proposed cost-saving measures.

A consultation process is ongoing.

Parent ‘disgusted’ by closure proposals

Siobhan Campbell, who is studying professional cookery at UHI, says she is “disgusted” by the situation.

The 30-year-old said: “None of the parents knew until it was out in the media.

“I’m a student here and people who are looking to move on to further courses have been given no warning.

“If this nursery isn’t open, there’s no way I’ll be able to come back and do an HND.

Siobhan Campbell holding her son James McDonald at the protest. Siobhan is holding a "save our nursery" sign
Siobhan Campbell (right) and her son James McDonald at the protest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“My son is autistic and this nursery has been so supportive – I’ll not be able to find him anywhere that’s suitable for him in Perth.

“The decision has been mind-boggling.”

Justyna Grajewska, 28, says if it was not for the nursery, she would not have been able to finish her degree in popular music.

‘It’s been the best nursery’

She said: “I think the situation is disgusting.

“While I’ve been studying here I’ve been a single parent – this nursery was the only way to complete my studies.

“It’s been the best nursery – they’re flexible to my studying patterns.

Justyna Grajewska and her daughter Julia at the Perth protest. Justyna is holding a "we reject your proposal" sign and Julia is holding a "I love my nursery" sign.
Justyna Grajewska and her daughter Julia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m surprised and it’s disgusting how everyone’s found out – I feel sorry for the staff.

“It’ll be really hard for me to find replacement childcare.”

Gregor Thompson’s son Sonny goes to the nursery.

Gregor, 47, who used to study at UHI, said: “(Sonny) was at a nursery before and didn’t enjoy it so we moved him here because my partner got a job here and I was attending here.

Betty Thompson, Rachel Chanarin, Sonny Thompson and Gregor Thompson all holding signs at the protest against the closure of the college nursery.
Left to right: Betty Thompson, Rachael Chanarin, Sonny Thompson and Gregor Thompson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“He loved it from the minute he stepped foot in it and runs in every day.

“It’s a lovely establishment and the staff are all amazing, inspirational teachers and always happy.

“It seems like a silly thing to cut. There are single mums and people studying trying to better their situations.”

Perth College ‘very conscious of strength of feeling’

Lorenz Cairns, deputy principal at Perth UHI, faced parents at the protest.

He told The Courier: “We are very conscious of the strength of feeling and the significant impact that even proposals will have.

“For us, like others, we have rising staff costs, we have spiralling inflation and utilities that are going through the roof.

“We have to bring forward proposals to make sure we don’t run at a deficit which threatens the sustainability of the college.

“You can’t be unmoved seeing this (the protest) and obviously that strengthens our resolve to work with the staff to see if we can have alternative solutions.

“If we can find other solutions we’d be delighted.

“These proposals, if they do happen, would be ultimately have to be a last resort.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

