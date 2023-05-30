‘Disgusted’ parents protest over proposals to close UHI Perth nursery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of parents have staged a protest over proposals that could see the nursery at UHI Perth College closed.

The college, run by the University of the Highlands and Islands, is making cuts to plug a £3 million black hole in its finances – with plans to slash 50 jobs.

The nursery – which is used by students, lecturers and members of the public – is included in the proposed cost-saving measures.

A consultation process is ongoing.

Parent ‘disgusted’ by closure proposals

Siobhan Campbell, who is studying professional cookery at UHI, says she is “disgusted” by the situation.

The 30-year-old said: “None of the parents knew until it was out in the media.

“I’m a student here and people who are looking to move on to further courses have been given no warning.

“If this nursery isn’t open, there’s no way I’ll be able to come back and do an HND.

“My son is autistic and this nursery has been so supportive – I’ll not be able to find him anywhere that’s suitable for him in Perth.

“The decision has been mind-boggling.”

Justyna Grajewska, 28, says if it was not for the nursery, she would not have been able to finish her degree in popular music.

‘It’s been the best nursery’

She said: “I think the situation is disgusting.

“While I’ve been studying here I’ve been a single parent – this nursery was the only way to complete my studies.

“It’s been the best nursery – they’re flexible to my studying patterns.

“I’m surprised and it’s disgusting how everyone’s found out – I feel sorry for the staff.

“It’ll be really hard for me to find replacement childcare.”

Gregor Thompson’s son Sonny goes to the nursery.

Gregor, 47, who used to study at UHI, said: “(Sonny) was at a nursery before and didn’t enjoy it so we moved him here because my partner got a job here and I was attending here.

“He loved it from the minute he stepped foot in it and runs in every day.

“It’s a lovely establishment and the staff are all amazing, inspirational teachers and always happy.

“It seems like a silly thing to cut. There are single mums and people studying trying to better their situations.”

Perth College ‘very conscious of strength of feeling’

Lorenz Cairns, deputy principal at Perth UHI, faced parents at the protest.

He told The Courier: “We are very conscious of the strength of feeling and the significant impact that even proposals will have.

“For us, like others, we have rising staff costs, we have spiralling inflation and utilities that are going through the roof.

“We have to bring forward proposals to make sure we don’t run at a deficit which threatens the sustainability of the college.

“You can’t be unmoved seeing this (the protest) and obviously that strengthens our resolve to work with the staff to see if we can have alternative solutions.

“If we can find other solutions we’d be delighted.

“These proposals, if they do happen, would be ultimately have to be a last resort.”