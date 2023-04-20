Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole

"Less popular" courses at the college may also be scrapped.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Principal Simon Hewitt has announced job cuts at Dundee and Angus College.
Principal Simon Hewitt has announced job cuts at Dundee and Angus College.

Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College have been confirmed as the college issues proposals to save £2.5 million.

The college’s principal Simon Hewitt has confirmed job losses are unavoidable after only a “flat cash settlement” was received for the next financial year.

He says no additional money was given by the Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to cover pay rises, which now cannot be provided without “significant action”.

32 jobs could go at Dundee and Angus College

On Thursday staff were sent a 30-page document outlining saving proposals, which are now open to consultation.

Within that document proposals include cutting “less popular” courses, including some in dance, hospitality and professional cookery, hair and beauty, construction and science.

Mr Hewitt said: “The initial proposals are to cut around 32 full time equivalent (FTE) staff – which is about 5% of all FTE staff members.

“This also includes staff at senior management.”

College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The document confirmed there “will have to be” job losses, with a voluntary severance scheme being offered and compulsory redundancies “only as an absolute last resort”.

It advised there will be redeployment opportunities throughout the process and these will be prioritised to support staff.

Mr Hewitt was keen to stress the proposals are not only about cutting jobs – there are a range of saving tactics being suggested.

He said: “We have to work to save £2.5m – how we reach that is up for grabs but our biggest cost is staff so we will be looking to reduce staff.

“Over the last few years a range of courses have been less popular and don’t meet he needs of the regional area as they don’t lead to regional employment.

“We’ve had to take a step back and look at which areas are leading to growth and which are not.

Dundee &amp; Angus College Kingsway campus.
The Kingsway campus of Dundee & Angus College, which will make job cuts.

“As a college it’s really important that we feed the region in terms of the needs of employers and where the jobs are.”

He added that other areas of saving will also be included, such as ICT spending, equipment purchases and restructuring senior management.

£2.5 million black hole

The college is facing a £2.5 million black hole in its budget, a leaked staff letter previously revealed.

The letter said cuts would be needed to claw back the money, and that bosses at the college would undertake a review of “all areas” to see where money can be saved.

Staff were told that for every 1% pay is increased, the college’s deficit will grow by about £350,000.

The letter stated: “This isn’t about whether staff should receive a pay increase, you absolutely should and completely deserve it given the challenges over the past few years.

“The challenge for us is that we aren’t being given additional funding from Scottish Government/SFC to cover the increased costs.”

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt
Simon Hewitt stated that "staff deserve a pay increase". Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Senior leadership at the college said they are working with staff and unions to reach an agreement nationally.

Mr Hewitt added: “Staff deserve a pay increase.

“That is not disputed given the challenges they have faced in recent years.

“The issue is how it is paid for, given there is no additional help coming from the Scottish Government, unlike what we have seen recently in some other areas of the public sector.”

It follows similar cuts last year, when job and course cuts were announced to meet a £1.5 million deficit.

‘Nearly £2bn’ to universities and colleges

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The 2023-24 Budget allocated nearly £2 billion to Scotland’s universities and colleges through the Scottish Funding Council, demonstrating our commitment to supporting our learners and institutions.

“The latest Higher Education Student Statistics showed that 33,880 Scottish Domiciled full-time first degree entrants attended our universities in the 2021-22 academic year – a 31.4% increase since 2006-07.

“Ministers have made an additional £5.5 million capital investment in university innovation, and that this year we are able to continue our £5 million funding to support digital poverty across colleges, universities and Community Learning and Development providers.”

