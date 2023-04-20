Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era

The C-listed building, with it recognisable round window, has been on Queen Street since the 1800s.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Demolition work has begun on the former Regal Cinema. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Demolition work has begun on the former Regal Cinema. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Demolition of the old Regal cinema in Broughty Ferry marks the end of an era.

The building, currently owned by West End Honda Garage, has stood on Queen Street since the 1800s.

Contractors began demolition this week, following inspection reports highlighting the building was unsafe and a risk to the public.

The garage was forced to vacate the premises after it was deemed structurally dangerous but continues to operate across the road.

The building has been closed since October and fencing was erected around the premises along with £33,000 worth of scaffolding inside to support its structure.

Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More scaffolding was later erected around the outside of the building after three structural engineers surveyed the building and all found the building to be at “real risk ” of collapse.

Demolition dispute at former Regal Cinema

The business had intended to pull down the whole of the C-listed building but the plan was refused by Dundee City Council after Historic Environment Scotland (HES) objected.

A spokesperson for the public body said at the time that further consideration was needed around options to retain the listed building.

But HES withdrew its objection and plans for a partial demolition – including the removal of the distinctive round window – were subsequently approved.

Part of local history

The building was originally used as a drill hall for the First Forfarshire Artillery Volunteers when it opened in 1870, before the Arbroath Cinema Company took it over and opened The Regal Cinema in 1936.

A new entrance foyer was built for the cinema and a balcony added for prime viewing of its silver screen.

The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson

The Regal was once among three cinemas in the Ferry, alongside the New Grand Cinema (which closed in 1940) and the Reres Picture House (which closed in 1963).

But despite its initial popularity, success of the cinema started to dwindle.

The Regal introduced bingo from 1978 on a part-time basis, which later became full time until the building closed for good in 1991.

Then the property was taken over by the West End Honda Garage as a showroom from the mid 90s.

Garage owner James Ewart was unavailable for comment.

