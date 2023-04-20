Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demolition of the old Regal cinema in Broughty Ferry marks the end of an era.

The building, currently owned by West End Honda Garage, has stood on Queen Street since the 1800s.

Contractors began demolition this week, following inspection reports highlighting the building was unsafe and a risk to the public.

The garage was forced to vacate the premises after it was deemed structurally dangerous but continues to operate across the road.

The building has been closed since October and fencing was erected around the premises along with £33,000 worth of scaffolding inside to support its structure.

More scaffolding was later erected around the outside of the building after three structural engineers surveyed the building and all found the building to be at “real risk ” of collapse.

Demolition dispute at former Regal Cinema

The business had intended to pull down the whole of the C-listed building but the plan was refused by Dundee City Council after Historic Environment Scotland (HES) objected.

A spokesperson for the public body said at the time that further consideration was needed around options to retain the listed building.

But HES withdrew its objection and plans for a partial demolition – including the removal of the distinctive round window – were subsequently approved.

Part of local history

The building was originally used as a drill hall for the First Forfarshire Artillery Volunteers when it opened in 1870, before the Arbroath Cinema Company took it over and opened The Regal Cinema in 1936.

A new entrance foyer was built for the cinema and a balcony added for prime viewing of its silver screen.

The Regal was once among three cinemas in the Ferry, alongside the New Grand Cinema (which closed in 1940) and the Reres Picture House (which closed in 1963).

But despite its initial popularity, success of the cinema started to dwindle.

The Regal introduced bingo from 1978 on a part-time basis, which later became full time until the building closed for good in 1991.

Then the property was taken over by the West End Honda Garage as a showroom from the mid 90s.

Garage owner James Ewart was unavailable for comment.